Fans of the hit Netflix series Virgin River have been eagerly awaiting news of the show’s fifth season, and the wait is finally over. According to multiple sources, including Netflix, Virgin River season 5 will premiere on September 7, 2023.

The upcoming season promises to be just as exciting and dramatic as the previous ones, with plenty of romance, paternity drama, and small-town theatrics. The show’s cast will also be returning, including Alexandra Breckenridge as Melinda “Mel” Monroe, Martin Henderson as Jack Sheridan, and Colin Lawrence as John “Preacher” Middleton.

In addition to the returning cast, Virgin River season 5 will also feature some new faces. According to TVLine, Alexandra Cabot will join the cast as the ex-wife of Jack Sheridan, while Deadline reports that Matt Long will play a recurring role as a new doctor in town.

Filming for Virgin River season 5 began in July 2022, and according to What’s on Netflix, production wrapped later that year. The show’s Instagram account also shared behind-the-scenes photos from the set, giving fans a sneak peek at what’s to come.

ADVERTISEMENT

But that’s not all – Virgin River season 6 has also been confirmed. According to Our Planet News, the show will return for a sixth season, though no official premiere date has been announced yet.

Virgin River has become a fan favorite since its debut in 2019, and with its gripping storylines and lovable characters, it’s not hard to see why. With the upcoming release of season