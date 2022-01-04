The Virgin River series is a captivating story about love, loss, and the bonds of family. In Virgin River Season 5: The Journey Continues, we continue to follow the lives of Virgin River’s residents as they come together to heal their wounds from past tragedies and embrace new beginnings. The series is based on the Virgin River novels by Robyn Carr. There are many twists and turns in this season that will keep you on the edge of your seat! Read on to find everything about Virgin River Season 5?

What is Virgin River Season 5?

The series is about Melinda “Mel” Monroe a nurse practitioner in the remote Northern California town of Virgin River. She shifts to Virgin River to have a new starting in life. The official Netflix synopsis reads, “Searching for a fresh start, a nurse practitioner moves from LA to a remote northern California town and is surprised by what — and who — she finds.”

What can we expect from the Virgin River Season?

There are many twists and turns in this season that will keep you on the edge of your seat! Read on to find everything about Virgin River Season. Season five picks up right where season four left off, with Melinda and Jack getting married. However, things quickly take a turn for the worse when Melinda finds out she’s pregnant with twins and one of them has Down syndrome. Throughout the rest of the season, Melinda faces many challenges including raising two children by herself, dealing with her ex-husband, and learning to accept her new life in the Virgin River.

When is the new season coming?

Season 1 of Virgin River was released on December 6, 2019. The second season of the series was premiered next year on November 27, 2020. With popularity among the viewers, the series was renewed for 3rd season on July 9, 2021. Season 4 of the series is speculated to come by 2022. So, until season 4 arrives we can not say when season 5 will enter the scene. We can only patiently wait for new seasons to come. Until then watch out all season on Netflix.

Who are in Virgin River Season 5?

The series has been developed by Sue Tenney. It stars Alexandra Breckenridge as Melinda “Mel” Monroe. Besides her, we see Martin Henderson as Jack Sheridan. Colin Lawrence is playing John “Preacher” Middleton. We see Jenny Cooper as Joey Barnes and Lauren Hammersley as Charmaine Roberts. Annette O’Toole is shown Hope McCrea, the mayor of Virgin River.

What are the characters saying about the Virgin River?

We asked Sue Tenney, the series developer what she loved most about shooting Virgin River this season she says, “Virgin River is a place that has such warmth and such heart. It’s where people go to heal, but it also becomes home for them in their hearts.” Alexandra Breckenridge as Melinda “Mel” Monroe says the Virgin River is amazing and beautiful the way of Virgin river is what amazes her most; she loves its slow pace and quietness. Martin Henderson as Jack Sheridan said Virgin River is like a place out of time.

ADVERTISEMENT

What does Virgin Rivers mean for Mel?

She meets Jack Sheridan there who had already shown his interest in her while they were both on duty at an accident scene. They fall into each other arms after all those weeks of not seeing or talking with each other again – which makes sense because they are just perfect for each other! Virgin River brings love back into Mel’s life as well as new friends. Virgin River provides a sense of calm and peace. Her time there allows her to reflect on his life choices and where she wants to go from here. It was interesting to see how different Virgin River is for Mel – the character brings something unique to the table. Virgin River Season Five comes with all new surprises that you will love. Be sure to tune in to see what happens when Jack and Mel move back to Virgin River and open up their own clinic there! Sue Tenney has already promised us plenty of romance, adventure, and emotion as we follow these beloved characters on their next journey. Keep your eyes peeled for updates on when Virgin River Season Five will air – it’s sure to be a hit!