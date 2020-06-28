Virginia baby dies after her father "inadvertently" leaves her in the car, police say

An 11-month-old Virginia girl died Friday after her father "inadvertently" left her alone in a car while running errands, investigators said Saturday.

Fairfax County police and firefighters responded around 5 p.m. to a report of a child who does not respond inside a car, police said in a statement. The girl was rushed to a hospital, where she later died.

Investigators determined that the baby's father "inadvertently" left her in the back seat of an SUV at her Springfield home for an "extended period of time" while using a second car to run errands, police said.

"After returning home, he drove the SUV to a home daycare to pick up another child when he realized that the 11-month-old boy was still in the back seat," the police statement said.

A coroner is working to determine the cause of death, police said.

Temperatures in the area on Friday reached 80 and 90 degrees, according to records from the National Weather Service.

Detectives consulted with the Fairfax County Commonwealth Prosecutor's Office, and no charges are expected in this case, police said.

Nationwide, there have been at least five deaths involving children in hot vehicles so far this year, according to KidsandCars.org, a nonprofit organization dedicated to raising awareness and eliminating risks related to children's vehicles and pets.