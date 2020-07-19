Virginia church pastor was the target of a stabbing attack that left 4 wounded: reports

At least four people, including a local police chief, were injured in Virginia on Friday when a knife-carrying suspect allegedly attempted to attack a church pastor during a Bible study class.

The incident occurred around 3 p.m. at Grace Covenant Church in Chantilly, Fairfax County, FOX 5 in Washington, D.C., reported.

The pastor and one church member were later treated for non-life-threatening injuries, while another church member suffered only minor injuries, according to the report.

Fairfax County Police Chief Edwin Roessler, who was participating in the class, was also injured while detaining the suspect, according to FOX 5.

The two injured church members had intervened when the suspect went after the pastor, according to the report.

"We are grateful for the courage displayed that prevented something worse from happening," church officials said in a statement. "Finally, we want to thank the community at large for their great concern and support at this time."

Authorities did not release the names of the suspect or the injured people. Numerous people were inside the church at the time, FOX 5 reported.

Chantilly is about 25 miles west of Washington.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.