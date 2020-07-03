Virginia Giuffre cried & # 39; tears of joy & # 39; after Ghislane Maxwell's arrest

Virginia Giuffre broke down in tears after learning of Ghislane Maxwell's arrest, according to a report. Giuffre, now 36, accused Maxwell of being bought by famous pedophile Jeffrey Epstein when she was just a 16-year-old spa attendant at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort. “When I got the call [about Maxwell's arrest], I was elated, crying with joy, laughing. … Finally, we have it, "he told The Weekend Australian. "It felt even better than when Jeffrey was arrested, ”he said. “He was a pedophile, they cannot be cured. They belong to the jail or 6 feet below. Ghislaine, on the other hand, is an evil monster. Maxwell, Epstein's former lover, is now criminally charged with bringing together underage girls for sexual exploitation at the hands of him and other rich and famous men around the world. "This woman found me, groomed me, abused me, and handed me over to Jeffrey and his friends," Giuffre told the newspaper. She said Maxwell and Epstein forced her to have sex with Prince Andrew when she was only 17 years old, a claim that royalty has denied. "Obviously Prince Andrew is a liar," said Giuffre. “He knows what he has done. … he will go to jail. He has already lost a lot, but that is not enough. Justice has to prevail. You have to be accountable. " Manhattan federal prosecutors handling the Maxwell case have said they want to speak to fallen British royalty regarding the case.

Now married with children and living in Australia, Giuffre said she hopes Maxwell's bust will expose the men who took advantage of her and other young women.

"Maybe she will squeal and deliver other people, which is obviously what we expect because we want the truth to be known," he said of Maxwell. "Or maybe she'll stay quiet and spend her time in jail. These people did a lot of damage to many other people's lives.

"We are not just talking about Tom, Dick and Jane down the street, we are talking about billionaires, the people who run the world."

Giuffre said Maxwell initially convinced her to enter Epstein's seemingly glamorous orbit by telling him that she needed a masseuse.

"This woman came out as Mary Poppins, as this nice and genuine, well-dressed true lady who wanted to help people move forward in life," she said.

While Maxwell met her at Trump's Florida property, Giuffre said he never misbehaved with her.

"I met Trump, but I never saw him do something to me or to any other victim of Jeffrey Epstein," he said. "I can't comment on what I don't know."

Maxwell faces up to 35 years in prison if convicted of trafficking in minor women.