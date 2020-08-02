Virginia Giuffre teases Ghislaine Maxwell imprisoned with a poolside tweet

Dam Ghislaine Maxwell was teased on Saturday night by her alleged former teenage sex slave Virginia Giuffre, with a poolside selfie.

"Do you like the view?" Giuffre's scorching tweet asked Maxwell, who is locked in Brooklyn awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

“Hello, #GhislaneMaxwell (sic) just sitting outside, taking time to de-stress me after you and your lawyers traffic. Do you like the view? Giuffre wrote.

The previous Saturday, it emerged from recently revealed court documents that Giuffre, 36, had been raped as a child and that Maxwell's attorneys did everything possible to discredit that account of abuse.

"If you weren't abusing thousands of minors, you wouldn't be looking at your toilet as a work of art. #TimesUp #SpeakOut #WhoIsNext #KidsToo" Giuffre's tweet continued.

The tweet included two photos. One shows off her poolside rest with a sun hat, while the other is a picture of the sparkling water under a bright blue sky.

Giuffre has claimed that Maxwell, 58, sexually assaulted her and made her an Epstein sex slave from the age of 15.