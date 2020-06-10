Virginia Governor Ralph Northam announces state plans to reopen schools in the fall

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam announced Tuesday that all schools will open for students next year, relieving parents and students of the imminent uncertainty after the closure and a shift to remote learning due to Covid-19.
PreK-12 schools in the state closed in mid-March in an effort to stem the spread of the new coronavirus. Sports and other school events were also canceled. Other states had similar closings.
"The school will be open to all students next year, but instruction will be different," Superintendent of Public Instruction Dr. James Lane said in a statement. "The phased hybrid approach allows PreK-12 students to have valuable class time and face-to-face interaction with their peers, while prioritizing health and safety by ensuring that physical distance measures are maintained."
Phase 1 of the plan to reopen schools, effectively immediately, has remote learning as the dominant method of instruction. Only childcare for working families can operate in schools.
But in phase 2, which "most schools can enter right now," according to Northam, schools can offer instruction for preschoolers through third graders, English language learners, and students with disabilities. Summer camps will also be allowed in school buildings. However, strict social distancing measures must be applied, such as a single child assigned to each seat on a school bus and limiting large gatherings to 50 people.
When practicing outdoor sports, students and spectators must maintain a physical distance of 10 feet at all times and shared items, such as balls, must be disinfected between uses.
"We expect schools to have six feet between desks and workspaces," Northam said during the press conference. "There will be daily health screenings and the use of facial covers by staff where physical distance cannot be maintained."
Northam noted, however, that his plan is only a guide and not a mandate. Both public and private schools will have the flexibility to create their own plans based on these guidelines, which must then be submitted for approval by the Virginia Department of Education.
Virginia's plan to reopen schools coincides with phases Northam has already implemented to reopen the state's economy.
Northern Virginia and Richmond had to remain in Phase 1 as the rest of the state entered Phase 2 last week.
But on Tuesday, Northam also announced that those areas will also be able to enter Phase 2 beginning Friday, effectively opening restaurants for indoor meals at medium capacity and gyms at 30% capacity statewide.