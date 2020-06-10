Virginia Governor Ralph Northam announces state plans to reopen schools in the fall







Virginia Governor Ralph Northam announced Tuesday that all schools will open for students next year, relieving parents and students of the imminent uncertainty after the closure and a shift to remote learning due to Covid-19.

PreK-12 schools in the state closed in mid-March in an effort to stem the spread of the new coronavirus. Sports and other school events were also canceled. Other states had similar closings.

For the upcoming 2020-2021 school year, Northam said that all public schools will be allowed to reopen as long as the state continues to slow the spread of the virus. State officials introduced a three-phase approach to reopen schools on Tuesday.

"The school will be open to all students next year, but instruction will be different," Superintendent of Public Instruction Dr. James Lane said in a statement. "The phased hybrid approach allows PreK-12 students to have valuable class time and face-to-face interaction with their peers, while prioritizing health and safety by ensuring that physical distance measures are maintained."