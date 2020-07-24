Virginia high school named after Robert E. Lee to be renamed by Rep. John Lewis







The Fairfax County School Board held a one-month public comment period on possible new names, and held a virtual city council meeting and public hearing, before voting to rename the school Thursday to John R. Lewis High School.

"The name Robert E. Lee is forever connected to the Confederacy, and the Confederate values ​​are the ones that don't align with our community," said school board member Tamara Derenak Kaufax, who proposed the name change, according to a Fairfax County Public Schools press release.

"We heard from many community members, students, and alumni about the amazing things John Lewis did during his life. And I think many people would be proud to have that as the name of their school. I think it would be an honor for the community. as I hope the congressman's family, "said Kaufax, according to CNJ affiliate WJLA.

Lewis died last week at age 80 after a six-month battle with cancer. He served as the representative of Georgia's 5th Congressional District, which covers Atlanta, for three decades.

But he was also a leader in the civil rights movement, often alongside the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., participated in sit-ins at the lunch counter, joined the Freedom Riders on challenging segregated buses, and was a keynote speaker in the historic March 1963. in Washington "The Board heard from students, teachers and staff members, families and the community about the old name," said school board president Ricardy Anderson in the press release. "It was important for us to consider these comments and select a name that reflects the diversity and multiculturalism that currently exists at the school and in our community. Representative Lewis was an advocate for the Civil Rights movement and our Board strongly believes that this it is an appropriate tribute to an individual who is a true American hero. " The board said the name change will be effective for the 2020-2021 school year. Sean Perryman, Fairfax County NAACP President, tweeted that the vote to change the name was unanimous. Everyone, we just changed the name from Robert E. Lee High School to John Lewis High School. When he was President of Education for @FairfaxNAACP in 2019, we were told that we would never remove Lee from this community. We proved that we are this community. One step ahead and talk, everyone! " There have been calls to change the names of other high schools named for Lee, in Texas and Louisiana.





