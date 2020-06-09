Virginia KKK leader drove pickup truck against protesters: prosecutor

A leader of the Virginia Ku Klux Klan was arrested Sunday for allegedly driving his truck against a crowd of protesters, according to a report.

The 36-year-old Harry Rogers is charged with revving his engine and driving through a group of protesters gathered in the middle of a Richmond street at 5:45 p.m., Richmond Times-Dispatch reported, citing a county prosecutor .

A person at the scene was checked for injuries, but refused medical attention, police said.

Henrico Commonwealth attorney Shannon Taylor called the alleged episode "appalling and contemptible" and said his office "will prosecute to the fullest extent of the law," according to the report.

Rogers, who was beaten on several charges, including attempted malicious injury, "is an admitted leader of the Ku Klux Klan and a propagandist for Confederate ideology," Taylor said.

His office is considering the possibility of hate crime charges, according to the report.

In an interview with the Richmond Times-Dispatch, Rogers 'girlfriend said she was trying to run away from protesters after someone hit her 14-year-old son, who was riding in the passenger seat of Rogers' truck.

"He tried to step over a median to get my son out of harm's way," he told the newspaper.

Police are investigating those allegations.

Rogers left Sunday after hearing that protesters had gathered near the statue of Confederate General A. P. Hill, his girlfriend said.

He planned to "watch" and report to the police if the statue was destroyed.

"It wasn't there with violent tendencies," said his girlfriend.