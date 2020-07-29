Virginia Newspaper Calls Local Leaders After Richmond Riots: "Enough Enough"

A Virginia newspaper called local leaders Monday after a weekend of unrest and illegality in Richmond, asking: "When will they say" enough? "

The Richmond Times-Dispatch criticized local officials in an editorial published Monday titled "Where's the Leadership?"

The editorial asked when the violence will stop.

"What is the end game of these protests? Violence appears to increase on a daily basis, not only in the Virginia capital, but across the country, "he said, adding that" the absence of leadership at all levels of government has exacerbated these circumstances. "

"We have normalized too many behaviors that make Richmond, and the United States, a less safe and prosperous place to live," the editorial continued.

The editorial was released after another weekend of violence exploded in more than half a dozen US cities on Saturday night, with chaos including damage to federal buildings, local police precincts, and a shooting. fatal in Austin, Texas.

In Richmond, Virginia, fires were started, windows were broken, and more than a dozen people were arrested over the weekend, Police Chief Gerald Smith said Monday during a press conference. The damage included broken windows at the Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) police department, Smith added.

"Individuals are desecrating property and acquitted of any wrongdoing," said the Richmond Times-Dispatch editorial. "Banks and businesses are up, and locally, a critical public economic engine, VCU, suffered $ 100,000 damage to its Monroe Park campus in a matter of hours."

The editorial described a timeline of the violence that took place on Saturday night, noting that Richmond Police Headquarters was attacked.

"During the attack on the police station, multiple fires were littered in dumpsters and a city garbage truck caught fire," the editorial said. "Both the police and firefighters were assaulted with batteries, fireworks, pieces of asphalt, water bottles and other objects."

Smith said his department saw a flyer calling for protests on Sunday that had the same "intimidating" tone that the flyers for Saturday night's protests had contained.

SEATTLE POLICE DECLARES RIOT AFTER PROTESTORS SET FIRE ON CONSTRUCTION SITE

According to Smith, the Richmond police are working to identify any groups that are affiliated with the violent protests, adding that some people on Saturday night have been identified as belonging to both left and right movements.

Protests and violent demonstrations have been seen across the country following the death of George Floyd, a black man in Minnesota who died while in police custody. A video of the May 25, 2020 encounter with police officers showed a white officer putting his knee on Floyd's neck for more than 8 minutes.

The protests in Richmond, dubbed "Richmond meets Portland," were planned for days in an apparent reaction to continuing tensions between protesters and federal agents in the US court in Portland, according to the media. Communication.

The editorial noted that "Saturday night's violence was a planned riot."

“There have already been deaths nationwide; we fear there may be more, "said the editorial.

The editorial referenced elected officials, including Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney, Virginia Governor Ralph Northam, members of the Richmond City Council, the Virginia General Assembly and the White House, saying that "the public still He is looking "for them" for a way forward, "adding," The solution will not be found at a press conference, a tweet, or remain silent. "

The article went on to ask, "When will Stoney and City Council members recognize that putting down riots to protect lives and property is a very real function of their elected office?"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Keeping the mother and refusing to take action for fear of making difficult decisions is not governing. It is cowardice, "he continued. "Enough is enough. Show a little leadership."

Dom Calicchio and The Associated Press of Fox News contributed to this report.