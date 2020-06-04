Virginia Police Chief: George Floyd protesters blocked first responders from fire with child inside

A Virginia the police chief held back tears over the weekend as he described how protesters They allegedly burned down a house while a boy was inside over the weekend, and then blocked firefighters from responding quickly.

"Last night, protesters intentionally set fire to a busy building on Broad Street," the Richmond Smith chief told reporters Sunday. “This is not the only occupied building that has been burned down in the last two days, but we were prohibited from entering the scene. We had to force our way to make a clear path for the fire department. Protesters intercepted that fire apparatus several blocks away with vehicles and blocked the fire department's access to the structure fire. Inside that house was a boy. "

The boy and the occupants inside were finally rescued from the home, he said.

"The officers were able …" Smith said before an emotional pause. "The officers were able to help those people out of the house. We were able to get the fire department there safely. ”

He then lashed out at the protesters, whom he accused of hijacking a "legitimate problem" for "unknown reasons."

Meanwhile, the Richmond Fire Department shared a different version of what happened to WTVR-TV. Fire spokesman Lt. Chris Armstrong said the fire occurred on Monroe Street in a car that spread outside a nearby building. The fire did not spread inside, he said.

A father and son were unharmed outside the building when firefighters arrived at the scene, Armstrong said. He confirmed that the response from the fire team slowed down when some garbage cans caught fire and a protester stood in front of a fire truck and refused to move.

“The person did not stray from the path. Someone also threw something into the vehicle, ”Armstrong told the station.

Additional protesters approached the truck, but the police officers took them away.

As in other county towns, Richmond has experienced peaceful protests over the death of George Floyd but also violence and looting in the last week. Smith said the physical violence in the city included a shooting between two protesters on Sunday morning.