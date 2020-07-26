Virginia teens pushed to rename their high school by John Lewis

They felt that the name of the school did not adequately reflect its mission, nor the diversity of its current student body. And after a student-led campaign for change, the Fairfax County School Board voted Thursday to change the name of the school to the civil rights icon.

Luna Alazar, a senior at the time, spoke at the first school board meeting on the subject this fall. She is now 18 years old.

"I would like if you imagine being a Lee High School student. We are a tremendously diverse community with strong ambitions and remarkable unity. We are charismatic and full of pride. We have different ideas and imaginations that make us truly unique. However, we carry the name of someone who does not represent us at all, "he told the Fairfax County School Board in October 2019.

The school's student body is comprised primarily of minorities: 45.46% Hispanic or Latino, 23.94% Asian, 14.93% White, and 12.97% Black, according to the county website.

"It is like a slap in the face to say that we are going to Robert E. Lee High School, the Confederate General, the man who was fighting the Union for slavery," Edward Cariño, a 15-year-old. Filipino immigrant and rising high school student, he said.

Alazar said that while some students present at the board meeting endorsed the need for a name change, some said they were embarrassed to show their children a diploma named Robert E. Lee, others insisted that the name be changed. it would erase years of Virginia history and Lee's heritage.

She said she felt hopeless after that winter meeting. Many older community members who opposed the name change told her that she was just a student, with no experience or knowledge.

"Why should we listen to you?" they asked.

However, the effort to change the name of the school has been revived in recent months, inspired by the current national recognition of racial justice.

In June, during a virtual school board meeting, many students, including Alazar and juniors Amanda Hurst and Nour Kassem, emphasized that they are the current face of the school and that they have to deal with the ramifications of the school name every day. . .

"It feels very untrue to all of us to say 'Black Lives Matter' if our school's name is Robert E. Lee and we haven't tried to change the name," said Hurst, 16, in a interview. The reason why many students spoke en masse this summer.

Following calls for change across the community, the school board announced that it would hold a one-month public comment period on possible new names. The name suggestions included Mildred Loving and Cesar Chavez.

At the end of that period, the school board unanimously voted to change the name of the school to Lewis.

& # 39; Good Trouble & # 39; in action

Lewis, a civil rights advocate, inspired young people to stand up for what they believe.

When asked about Lewis's legacy and how they will honor his commitment to civil rights, Fairfax County students shared that they have, in part, already embodied 'good trouble'. as you fight to change the name of your school.

With plans to create a social justice committee and discussions about revising the school's curriculum to be more representative of its diversity, these students will continue to speak out for change in their community.

Edward Cariño, 15

"We are using our voices to stir people's feathers in order to make a good change, because to make the change, I mean, some people will obviously oppose … (we are) using our voices to advocate for what is Right ".

Luna Alazar, 18

"I still stood up and kept fighting, even though many people were against me or didn't care what I had to say. And I think that's 'a good problem' because you're fighting for a cause it means more to you than many … support many who have lost so much. Many students at my school who feel they are not supported, felt supported after this name change. They felt they were heard because before they did not I feel like they had a voice, but now they know they have it. "

Farva Khan, 16

"We are planning to start a new committee for our class at John Lewis called the Social Justice Committee to highlight civic engagement and student activities and opportunities because John Lewis was an advocate for youth voices, and we believe he is the best way to honor him. And we want students, as he said, to get into 'trouble' by using their voices to advocate for change. "

Rawan Hashim, 15

"We want to have a committee of 'good problems', we also want to meet and talk and spread the word to other students about any social injustice. We have a lot. Of everything that is happening right now, we note that our the community needs more awareness. A big problem right now is racial injustice. The school is named after John Lewis. It is very important that they know what he did in terms of fighting racism. "

Amanda Hurst, 16

"We think the curriculum (of Fairfax County Public Schools) is very white and very Eurocentric … It's supposed to be world history, but we don't learn about women, we don't learn about people of color, and we & # 39; We hope that we can push for (Fairfax County Public Schools) to really change their curriculum and really eliminate the white-lens glasses that are currently on it. "

Nour Kassem, 16

"In my history class, actually government class, we learned about Martin Luther King's 'Letter from a Birmingham Jail'." And I know he spoke briefly about it, if you know something is wrong, test the limit, and if a law is wrong, you know, it violates … so you can show how wrong it is. I feel like that kind of representation “ good trouble & # 39; & # 39; in a way, where you're causing trouble to shed light on something … I think it's like the protests, you know, they wanted to show how unfair everything was, and I guess you could say they got into good trouble, and things they're changing now. "