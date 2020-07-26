Virginia, Utah residents report receiving unsolicited seed packets by mail, reportedly from China

Virginia residents have been advised not to plant any unsolicited seeds they received in the mail, the state Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VADACS) reported.

Residents informed VDACS that they received seed packets in the mail with a deed on the outside that appears to be Chinese. The seeds have yet to be identified, but officials speculate that they may be from an invasive plant species and advise residents not to use them.

"Taking steps to prevent their introduction is the most effective method of reducing both the risk of invasive species infestations and the cost to control and mitigate those infestations," VDACS officials said in a statement.

Virginia is not the only state receiving unsolicited seed packets, and FOX 13 Salt Lake City reports that residents across Utah have received similar deliveries.

In some cases, the packages were labeled as containing jewelry or other equally attractive content.

THE UTAH DISTRICT EVACUATED AS EXPLOSIVE DETONATION AUTHORITIES AT HOME

"I opened them up and they were seeds," said Lori Culley, a Tooele, Utah, resident. "Obviously they are not jewelry."

FOX 13 confirmed that the Utah Department of Agriculture and Food will likely join with Customs and Border Protection to investigate.

ROBERT E LEE STATUE IN VIRGINIA shot down, snapped in two, police said

Jane Rupp, president of the Utah chapter of the Better Business Bureau (BBB), told FOX 13 that the incidents could be a scam known as "brushing" in which some companies will send you a product so they can post a bogus review to your name.

"That is quite random. I don't think I've ever heard of seeds before, "said Rupp." The first thing you should do is Google your address and see what's out there … A lot of things will show up when you Google your address. Sometimes it is a little scary. "

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Anyone who has received this type of package should contact the Plant Industry Services Office (OPIS) at 804-786-3515 or send an email to ReportAPest@vdacs.virginia.gov.