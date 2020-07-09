Viriginia removed her rape order book, says attorney general

"The backlog of unproven rape packages from Virginia has been completely removed and will never come back," Herring said Wednesday at a press conference in Richmond, Virginia.
According to Herring, Virginia is only the seventh state in the country to remove its rape order book.
"It has taken a lot of work, but eliminating this delay means that a mistake has been corrected, that justice is closer for more survivors and that Virginia is a safer place," Herring said.
Virginia researchers and forensic scientists tested 2,665 kits, loaded 851 new DNA profiles in the national DNA database, and sent 354 matches to law enforcement agencies for further investigation, Herring said.
Charges are already pending against a man as a result of the project, and officials anticipate that more charges may be filed in light of new evidence, the attorney general said.
Mandatory use of a Physical Evidence Recovery Kit (PERK) tracking system will ensure kits are shipped for testing in a timely manner in the future, eliminating future delays, said Linda Jackson, director of the Virginia Department of Forensic Sciences .