Viriginia removed her rape order book, says attorney general

By
Zaheer
-
0
7


"The backlog of unproven rape packages from Virginia has been completely removed and will never come back," Herring said Wednesday at a press conference in Richmond, Virginia.

While DNA is helping to solve more and more crimes, even those decades old, the accumulation of unprocessed rape kits has long been a problem across the country. According to End the Backlog, a program of the national non-profit foundation Joyful Heart, there are an estimated hundreds of thousands of them across the country.
A federal law passed late last year, the Debbie Smith Reauthorization Act, aims to eliminate backwardness across the country by providing Justice Department funds to help local officials resolve their unprocessed kits.
Destroyed: How the destruction of rape kits failed victims and endangered public safety

According to Herring, Virginia is only the seventh state in the country to remove its rape order book.

"It has taken a lot of work, but eliminating this delay means that a mistake has been corrected, that justice is closer for more survivors and that Virginia is a safer place," Herring said.

Virginia researchers and forensic scientists tested 2,665 kits, loaded 851 new DNA profiles in the national DNA database, and sent 354 matches to law enforcement agencies for further investigation, Herring said.

Charges are already pending against a man as a result of the project, and officials anticipate that more charges may be filed in light of new evidence, the attorney general said.

Mandatory use of a Physical Evidence Recovery Kit (PERK) tracking system will ensure kits are shipped for testing in a timely manner in the future, eliminating future delays, said Linda Jackson, director of the Virginia Department of Forensic Sciences .

