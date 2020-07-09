Viriginia removed her rape order book, says attorney general





"The backlog of unproven rape packages from Virginia has been completely removed and will never come back," Herring said Wednesday at a press conference in Richmond, Virginia.

While DNA is helping to solve more and more crimes, even those decades old, the accumulation of unprocessed rape kits has long been a problem across the country. According to End the Backlog, a program of the national non-profit foundation Joyful Heart, there are an estimated hundreds of thousands of them across the country.

A federal law passed late last year, the Debbie Smith Reauthorization Act, aims to eliminate backwardness across the country by providing Justice Department funds to help local officials resolve their unprocessed kits.