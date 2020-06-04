Virtual cooking classes, grants of $ 1,000. Advantages of the Google WFH

Google is known for some pretty eye-catching office perks.

Free food? Check. Game room? Check. Innovative workspaces? Check.

But none of that really matters if no one actually goes to the office.

As more companies expect employees to find themselves in protracted, if not permanent, work-from-home situations, they will have to figure out how to continue supporting their workers from afar.

Google, for example, has been offering virtually some of its famous benefits. The company will give each employee a $ 1,000 allowance to help them establish their home office.

I chatted with Lauren Whitt, who runs Google's wellness and resilience program, to find out what else the tech giant is doing. These are some of the things that she had to say:

(This interview has been edited for clarity and duration).

Switching from working in an expansive workspace with many benefits to being at home all the time can be difficult. How are you helping workers adapt to their new reality?

I am very impressed with Googlers' grassroots efforts to create a community and create so much connection between what they were doing in the office and what they are doing at home.

When we are on site, many offices have fitness centers and those trainers have taken those programs and classes online and are doing it virtually so that Googlers can work from home with the people they used to work with in the office. milk jugs and different follies in the house.

We all miss the fantastic food we had at Google cafes and many of our cafe teams and chefs are starting to offer virtual classes online, making How to Cook classes so we can learn some of those unique and fun skills.

We have groups of Googlers who are doing virtual meditation and mindfulness classes, programs called "gPause". We have peer mental health support through our Blue Dot community, so we are bringing many of the things that were happening in the offices virtually.

Tell me about Google's decision to offer $ 1,000 to employees to equip their home offices. How important is the workspace?

So that we can provide resources to Googlers to set up the most productive workstation at home so they have a chance to break up & # 39; When I'm in this space, I'm focused on my work and these things, and when I walk away from this space, I can separate myself from work, I can connect with my family, my friends, my pets, the people of my community outside of this job box & # 39; is really important.

The routine and habits that we used to have in the office are very important so that we can translate them and establish new routines and new habits in the workspace and work settings that we have at home.

That's really critical for us in the long run, as well as from a health perspective: making sure we have the best chance for ergonomically correct chairs, line of sight for monitors, and those kinds of opportunities, too.

You say that building resilience is important at a time like this. How are you helping employees develop that?

We spent a couple of years really focused on making sure we have the resources and tools so that Googlers can focus on their mental health and get the support they need in that space.

About two years ago, we started to change and say, 'OK, we have those tools and resources available, what's next? How do we really focus on the ability to deal with stress, recover from adversity, and understand that we can recover so that we can recover from difficult challenges?

We launched a check-in in the fall, we called it T.E.A. (Thoughts, Energy, Attention) check-in. Our T.E.A. the check is basically: where are your thoughts, where is your energy and where is your attention? And as we look at those three … is it time to take on a challenging project? Is (your energy) low? Do you need to jump up and down? Do you need to get away? Do you need to take a nap? And where is your attention? What can you focus on today that you can control, what you can influence, that will give you purpose, meaning and optimism for today?

Zoom boom is real

Zoom has become a part of daily life for many of us. We have Zoom business meetings, Zoom family reunions, Zoom birthday parties, and yes, even Zoom happy hours.

And the company's latest earnings demonstrate how popular the service has become.

Zoom's revenue increased a staggering 169% in the first quarter of the prior year to $ 328 million, reports Rishi Iyengar of CNN.

The number of companies with more than 10 employees using the platform increased 354% over the previous year. That is huge.

But not everything has been easy for the company.

It faced scrutiny earlier this year for security cuestions , including its level of encryption and the "Zoombombing" problem where video calls would be hijacked by uninvited guests who would cast hateful language or share graphic images.

Can Zoom keep its growth? The company faces competition, including tech giants Facebook and Google, which offer their own video tools. But there may be an even bigger threat to the company's business: zoom fatigue.

We are accumulating cash in the pandemic. This is where you should put it

All of this economic uncertainty is causing our savings rate to skyrocket.

The personal savings rate, which is the amount people are saving as a percentage of their disposable income, shot up to 33% in April, reports CNN's Anna Bahney. The rate had been around 8% for months before that.

So what should you consider when looking for a place to store your emergency cash?

Interest rates are near record lows, so don't expect a big return on your savings. Still, an expert said that online savings accounts are one of the best places for your money, as they tend to have higher rates than traditional bank accounts.

If you're looking for options outside of a savings account, there are also certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield checking accounts.

Head spinning? Do not worry here's a breakdown of what you should know.

Time to start using your PTO

If you are lucky enough to have paid time off through your employer, it's time to start using it.

I can hear you ask: but where will I go?

Listen to me: you need to take breaks.

Taking time off helps control stress and well-being. And you need to do it regularly. As one expert explained to CNN's Marnie Hunter, the positive results of being away cannot be stored.

Also, many companies do not allow you to turn them around. We are halfway through the year, so what are you waiting for?

Look at these ideas to make the most of your free time for all comfort levels.

Rest

If you are not ready to leave your home, a home stay will also suffice, but it is important to get out of your routine and really live it on your day (s) off.

We're talking about outdoor naps, movie marathons, decadent dinners (and drinks!) And spending quality time outdoors (safely, of course).

