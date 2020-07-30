Virtual summer camps for children with special needs bring normality to their lives.

During each of the three summers before this, the West Des Moines, Iowa resident headed to the ranch for a week of medically supported camping. The experiences represented some of Thompson's only vacation. She doesn't travel much because she has Kleine-Levin syndrome, a sleep disorder that sometimes needs intravenous infusions.

The camps are organized by Serious Fun Children & # 39; s Network, which produces free specialty medical camps worldwide for children with serious illnesses and their families. This year, although the coronavirus pandemic made it unsafe for Thompson to attend in person, he participated in the camp anyway, thanks to a virtual program running on a Zoom-like interface from Jigsaw Interactive. Over the course of a week, Thompson showed off his black Labrador Retriever named Tank, folded origami, and participated in a challenge to see how many hats he could wear on his head at one time (he managed three).

She even participated in sessions at Blank Children's Hospital in Des Moines, where she receives treatment for her condition as needed every two to three months.

"I was disappointed that we weren't able to be there in person, but being able to camp online and see other campers was really cool," said Thompson. "It will be the highlight of this strange moment."

Thompson is not the only child with special needs who will benefit from virtual camps this summer; Across the country, children who need extra help because of learning, emotional, or medical problems have benefited from a handful of programs designed to bring normalcy to their lives. Overall, approximately 9.4 million children in the United States have special health care needs, according to the US Department of Health and Human Services.

Due to their treatment regimens, many of these children are considered to be at an increased risk of contracting Covid-19 and are required to be diligent about protection in place.

These camps help combat isolation, said Laurie Stephens, senior director of autism programs for The Help Group. The Sherman Oaks, California-based nonprofit organization serves children on the autism spectrum.

"The camps are bringing the children together at a time when we have to be apart," he said. "That is important for all children, but especially for (special needs) children."

Making new friends

The support group has run three different "Kids Like Me" virtual camps this summer, primarily for children on the autism spectrum but welcoming children of all abilities. One program focused on science and technology, while another focused on fun and recreational skills for young adults with developmental disabilities. A third, called Village Glen, was designed for children with high-functioning autism spectrum disorders and other social challenges, and focused on teaching social skills.

Crystal Archible said her 11-year-old son attended this last camp and thrived. Over the course of the weeklong camp, his son made friends, stayed focused for the duration of each two-hour session, did exercises that let him drip with sweat, and even sang David Guetta's "Titanium" in front of a few dozen campers during a camp talent show.

"At first I had doubts, and I was concerned that if something went wrong or there was no connection, how could I trigger it," recalled Archible, who lives in Sylmar, California.

She added that attending camp with other children with special needs helped her son feel part of a team.

"After his first day, he said he liked camp because he finally felt like he was in a place where other children were like him," he said. "I think he always knew there were others like him, but he had never seen them before. He actually said to me, 'Mommy, I'm not alone.' That meant everything."

Virtual camps are a positive side of social estrangement, said Margalit Sturm Francus, author of AutisticGlobetrotting.com, a travel-oriented blog for parents of children on the autism spectrum. She said that because these camps provide families with special needs the opportunity to connect with each other and forge new relationships, everyone wins, including parents.

"Special needs children and their families are very isolated, even in normal times, but today their routines are disrupted, and it's even more difficult," said Francus, who has an autistic son. "These camps provide families with the opportunity to make new friends and have something to do."

Embracing new experiences

While some children enjoy these virtual camp opportunities for the new friendships they cultivate, other children with special needs get excited about the camps for the new experiences they unlock.

Take Ethan LyBrand, a fifth grader from Decatur, Alabama. LyBrand lives with Duchenne muscular dystrophy, a condition that makes her tire easily and she needs to spend time in a wheelchair. LyBrand typically attends a regional summer camp offered by the Muscular Dystrophy Association and looks forward to swimming, archery, and horseback riding. This year, however, MDA canceled the camps in person due to concerns about Covid-19 and switched to a virtual camp program with several different activities.

LyBrand was excited to see how the camp translated into the virtual environment.

For a week in early July, she joined other campers in a camp-sponsored Zoom session for arts and crafts and a treasure hunt for objects in their own homes. Throughout the camp he also participated in a virtual escape room sponsored by the International Association of Firefighters during which campers solved problems like firefighters.

"Camp is only a week, but it's always the best week," said LyBrand. "I had never been in a real escape room before, so I was very excited."

Other organizations sponsor different remote learning opportunities. The Ed Asner Family Center, a Reseda, California-based facility serving "individuals with disabilities" and their families, offers a variety of free virtual programs such as supplements to Camp Ed, an in-person camp for small groups.

Some of these virtual classes revolve around yoga, music therapy, comic drawing, and more, said executive director Navah Paskowitz-Asner. Until now, the classes have attracted students from as far away as England and Dubai.

"With the uncertainty of when this (pandemic) will end, we are just trying to give families options," said Paskowitz-Asner, who co-founded the center with her husband, the son of actor Ed Asner. "Children with special needs need a structure, and when left out of the rut, they don't adapt the way a typical developing child would. The idea is to help with that structure and make it easier for everyone".