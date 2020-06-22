Virtual weddings made by couples without flinching from the pandemic

So in March, when her home state of Nevada began to close to minimize the effects of the coronavirus outbreak, she and her fiancé, Luis, made plans to cross the state border into Utah and elope.

"It wasn't exactly how we imagined it, but it was intimate and wonderful anyway," said Marisa Bello, the principal of a Catholic school living in Las Vegas. "Since we couldn't celebrate with everyone in real life, we just wanted to do something that would bring love to everyone's living room."

Los Bellos are not the only couple in a virtual wedding since the pandemic began. Across the country, a growing number of lovebirds are deciding to get married now.

As more couples adopt this approach, some must-see strategies have emerged.

Kill technology

Perhaps the most important step in organizing a virtual wedding is making sure that the virtual party works. This means nailing the technology, at least to the best of your ability.

Many couples who have taken the virtual route have gravitated toward hosting the event on Zoom, a web-based platform that many companies are using to facilitate video conferencing.

The benefit: Technology fosters intimacy and camaraderie by displaying small video frames of all attendees.

The downside: sometimes sound can be a problem.

One way to avoid hiccups is to do a dress rehearsal before the event.

Maryssa Souza, owner of Save the Date! Weddings and events in Sonoma County, California, she wished she had done that after helping two local customers who got married in her backyard.

During the event, the photographer's wife handled the technology and had to stop before the ceremony and mute everyone's microphones to avoid background noise.

"The audio was better than expected, but (considering it was) the first virtual wedding we've ever had, there is always room for improvement," Souza wrote in a recent email. Because the wedding took place on such a warm and sunny day, the photographer installed a giant umbrella to shade the equipment so that the devices did not overheat, he added.

As virtual weddings become more frequent in the next six months, couples may need to start thinking about production from a different point of view, said Genevieve Roja, founder and director of Lily Spruce, a wedding planning company. in San Bruno, California.

"What we're basically talking about is television production," he said. "Each of these is a show."

Embrace the rituals that matter most

Just because a wedding does not take place in a traditional setting does not mean that the bride and groom should abandon the wedding traditions that are important to them.

For some, this has meant virtual bachelor and bachelorette parties that include toasts, roasts and, in some cases, dancing. For others, it was a virtual cocktail between the ceremony and the reception.

For Lauren Picard, it was a Zoom bachelorette party on April 11, about a month before their small, private in-person wedding ceremony in Ronan, Montana.

The shower was launched by Lauren's mother Debbie Picard. She recruited 20 women in total, including grandmothers and great-aunts who had never participated in a video conference until that day. Once the veterans had been trained in the new technology, each participant shared a memory of Lauren or advice for a happy marriage.

"It was really special because everyone heard what Lauren has meant to them through the years," said Debbie Picard, who lives in Lolo, Montana. "There were quite a few tears shed, and it definitely touched Lauren's heart with all the heartfelt sentiment."

Rajat Dewan and his girlfriend, Jill, chose to include a different tradition in their virtual wedding: live music.

The Dewan live in Ann Arbor, Michigan, and were married on May 15. As part of the ceremony, they welcomed Erin Zindle, who performed the love song "Medicine," which she normally sings with a band called The Ragbird. The song was originally written for Mandolin, but Zindle played it on the keyboard. Family members who logged in around the world (India, New Zealand, Luxembourg, England and Italy were represented) appreciated the touch.

"It was different (because it was virtual), but it was also familiar enough for people to enjoy it," said Rajat Dewan.

Get a witness (or 10)

Most current shelter-in-place orders allow small groups of people to congregate in the same location at the same time, provided attendees wear face covers and stand at least 6 feet away. This means that some couples are inviting a handful of close family and friends to witness the festivities in person.

The Bells certainly did this, transporting approximately 10 people from Las Vegas to Utah for their ceremony at The Springs in Toquerville, Utah.

Two other vegans, Brittany and Daryl DuPree, took a similar approach. This couple married on May 1. To accomplish this, they met with a dozen family members at a local park, where they had a friend who acted as a wedding officiant and guided them through the ceremony.

The park was close to Brittany's mother's house, so Brittany put on her wedding dress in the backyard.

During the ceremony, Brittany walked down a makeshift hall with her father. He was holding one end of a 6 foot long streamer, and she was holding the other. They then returned to Brittany's mother's house and settled in the driveway to receive friends for a car toast.

"In many ways, what we ended up doing was perfect because it was crazy, and that's exactly what we are," he said. "I had to drop everything I couldn't control and just appreciate what we could do."

"The next day, one of my aunts wrote to me and said she loved the wedding because it was simple and genuine, and she focused on what mattered most."

Provide physical memories.

Jordan Almonds. Yarmulkes. Cozy beers. Bottle opener. All of these items are popular wedding favors, at least they were before the coronavirus turned the wedding industry upside down.

Virtual weddings can also incorporate physical favors. Newlyweds only need to be creative.

That's what Genny and David Velázquez, residents of Stamford, Connecticut, who married on May 9 in Florence, South Carolina, did.

The couple had been planning their big day since late 2018, and Genny spent most of last year making blue and white ceramic coasters as favors to commemorate the occasion. When they decided to go on a virtual adventure, the couple decided to distribute the favors anyway.

The duo awarded nearly 100 of the favors to friends and family who formed a car parade outside Genny's parents' house after the virtual ceremony, which was held at a local church.

Genny will save the rest for distribution in person when the pandemic ends.

"I will not send them," he said. "When I see the people, I will hand them over and that way I will make sure to see everyone who would have been there."

Other couples have approached guests with different physical trinkets.

Jenna Miller, creative director of Here Comes the Guide, a website with wedding planning resources, said some married couples have sent out care packages to guests that include non-perishable hors d'oeuvres, small cupcakes, and sparkling wine slices.

He added that other virtual packages for wedding care have created physical books made up of photos and testimonies that the guests presented in advance.

"People are getting very creative, there really is no limit to the kind of things you can put together," she said. "Anything I can do to make guests feel more involved in the day will increase the feeling of intimacy and connection."

Keep space for guests

Since most guests cannot attend virtual weddings in real life, it is important to welcome those who appear in the virtual space and provide them with different opportunities to celebrate before, during and after the main event.

Souza, the wedding planner, said her virtual wedding clients invited guests to prepare comments to share during the reception, and several attendees did exactly that.

The Las Vegas DuPrees kept their virtual chapel up and running after the ceremony ended, and members of Daryl DuPree's family ended up spending a few hours catching up on each other.

"Some of these relatives have not seen each other in years," he said. "It was like they had a mini reception without us. It was one of the most natural pieces of the entire experience."

In some cases, offering guests the opportunity to interact virtually can also lead to humorous encounters.

Lani Mesmer and her husband attended Velázquez's wedding while sitting poolside at their home on the outskirts of Orlando, Florida.

At one point, knowing that most of the other guests were from the northeast, where it was snowing in places, Mesmer and her husband turned around so that their pool and palm trees were behind them, with their children swimming in the pool.

One of the other guests noticed immediately and disagreed with the fact that the couple was enjoying that paradise.

"(He said) & # 39; Who are the Hypnotists? That's not very nice! & # 39;" Mesmer said. "I will always remember the feeling of sitting in my own pool having a margarita while 'attending' a wedding in South Carolina!"

Consider a renovation in the future

While a virtual wedding makes a statement that love trumps the coronavirus, online nuptials don't have to be the only statement in a couple's engagement narrative.

The DuPrees, for example, are already planning a wedding party for May 1, 2021, where they can celebrate their first anniversary in person with everyone who participated in this year's virtual event.

The Dewans will also host a party in person, perhaps even in India, where Rajat Dewan is from.

Jill Dewan, who was eight months pregnant at the time of publication, said she saw the virtual wedding as a step in a multi-part process.

"Our intention all along was to have a more traditional ceremony and reception after the baby was born," he said. "We did the virtual. A more formal wedding in real life at some point (in the future) will only give us more to celebrate."