Virus deaths exceed 600,000 as cases increase in South Africa, Australia

Countries from the US to South Africa to Australia were struggling to keep coronavirus rates low, as global deaths from COVID-19 increased more than 600,000 in a sign of how far from the world a return to normality remains.

While the US leads the world's infections, South Africa now ranks as the fifth most affected country in the pandemic with 350,879 cases, about half of all confirmed on the African continent. Their struggles are a sign of trouble for nations with even fewer health care resources.

China confirmed 13 new cases on Sunday in the northwestern city of Urumqi, while South Korea reported fewer than 40 additional cases for the second consecutive day.

The Urumqi outbreak is the latest to appear since China largely curbed the internal spread of the virus in March. At least 30 people have been infected and authorities are conducting universal tests in the communities where cases were discovered, which will later spread to other parts of the city and to major companies.

South Korean authorities are also fighting to suppress an increase in local infections, with 34 additional cases, 21 of them domestic and 13 from abroad, bringing the country's total to 13,745 with 295 deaths.

Both countries are forcing two-week tests and quarantines on everyone arriving abroad.

After a one-day respite, COVID-19 cases in the Australian state of Victoria re-emerged, prompting a move to make the masks mandatory in the Melbourne metropolitan area and nearby Mitchell County. On Sunday, health officials recorded 363 new cases in the past 24 hours. Two men and one woman in their 90s died, taking COVID-19's national death toll from 122.

The World Health Organization again reported on Saturday a one-day record of new infections with 259,848.

South Africa now follows the US, Brazil, India, all the much more populous countries, in terms of the number of infections, beating Peru, after health authorities announced 13,285 new cases.

South Africa's new coronavirus epicenter, Gauteng province, is home to the cities of Johannesburg and Pretoria and a quarter of the country's population of 57 million, with many poor people living in overcrowded conditions amid a freezing winter of southern hemisphere.

"The simple fact is that many South Africans are sitting ducks because they cannot comply with World Health Organization protocols to improve hygiene and social distancing," warned the foundation of the former South African archbishop and winner of the Nobel Peace Prize Desmond Tutu and his wife, Leah. in a sentence.

Global COVID-19 deaths reached 601,549, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. The United States tops the list with 140,119 deaths, followed by 78,772 in Brazil and 45,358 in the United Kingdom and 38,888 in Mexico, where an increase in cases has frustrated plans to reopen the economy.

The number of confirmed infections worldwide has exceeded 14.2 million, of which 3.7 million are in the United States. There are over 2 million in Brazil and over 1 million in India. Experts believe the actual numbers worldwide are higher due to a paucity of evidence and data collection problems in some nations.

Infections are on the rise in US states like Florida, Texas, Arizona, fueled by the accidental lifting of blockages and the resistance of some Americans to wearing masks.

Teams of military doctors have been deployed to Texas and California to help hospitals deal with a deluge of patients flooding emergency rooms in parts of the US Some patients are being moved into hallways to make room for more seriously ill and nurses are working additional shifts to keep up with the surge.

Patients struggling to breathe are being placed on ventilators in emergency rooms as intensive care units are full, authorities say.

Patients are waiting "hours and hours" to be admitted, said Dr. Alison Haddock of Baylor College of Medicine in the state of Texas, who reported a new daily record of virus deaths on Friday and more than 10,000 confirmed cases per quarter. consecutive day. . More than 80 babies have tested positive for the virus in the state.

"I've never seen anything like this increase in COVID," said Haddock, who has worked in emergency rooms since 2007. "We are doing our best, but we are not an ICU."

The increase in infections means that millions of American children are unlikely to return to classrooms full time in the fall.

Police in Barcelona are limiting access to some of the city's beaches because bathers are ignoring regulations amid a resurgence of the coronavirus. Amsterdam authorities urge people not to visit the city's famous red light district and have closed some of the narrow streets of the historic district because they are too busy.

Local governments in India continued to reimpose specific blockades in various parts of the country after an increase in cases. And in Iran, the president made the surprising announcement that up to 25 million Iranians could have been infected, the state news agency IRNA reported. Hassan Rouhani cited a new study from the Ministry of Health that has not been released. Iran has the worst outbreak in the Middle East with more than 270,000 confirmed cases.

In Bangladesh, confirmed cases exceeded 200,000, but experts say the number is much higher as the country lacks adequate laboratories for testing. Most people in rural areas have stopped wearing masks and are crowding shopping malls ahead of the Eid al-Adha Islamic festival this month.

Scientists, meanwhile, poured cold water on British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's hope that the country could return to normal at Christmas, saying that without a vaccine, normal life was a long way off.