Vivo Days sale starts on Flipkart with rebate offers and free EMI options

Vivo is conducting a Vivo Days sale on Flipkart that offers cash back and attractive free EMI options on a large number of its smartphones. The sale includes phones like the Vivo Z1x, Vivo V17, Vivo S1 Pro and more. The sale started today and will continue until May 29. The company has partnered with HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank to also offer a 10 percent refund to Vivo smartphone buyers. This is probably the first promotional sale from a smartphone maker, as blocking restrictions have been lifted across the country.

Live Days Offer: offers on mobile phones

As part of the Vivo Days sale, the Vivo Z1X phone is listed with free EMI options for up to 12 months (Rs. 1,500 per month) and an exchange discount. In terms of prices, the phone's 6GB + 64GB storage option sells for Rs. 15,990 on Flipkart; The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option is priced at Rs. 16,990 and the 8GB RAM + 128GB option sells for Rs. 17,990.

The newly launched Vivo V19 is also receiving bank offers, exchange discounts of up to Rs. 13,250 and free EMI options (up to nine months) starting at Rs. 1,167 per month at the electronic retailer. To remember, the phone is priced at Rs. 27,990 for 8GB + 128GB storage option and at Rs. 31,990 for 8GB + 256GB storage option.

Among other Vivo phones, Vivo S1 Pro is on the list of free EMI options of various banks up to 18 months, bank refund and exchange discount of Rs. 13,250. On the other hand, Vivo S1 is obtaining the EMI option at no cost for up to nine months. To remember, the Vivo S1 is priced at Rs. 16,990 for the base model with 4 GB of RAM and Rs. 19,990 for the 6GB RAM option. The Vivo S1 Pro is sold at Rs. 20,990 for the 8GB RAM option.

The Vivo V17 is also listed as part of the Vivo Days sale, priced at Rs. 24,990. The company offers a 10 percent refund on HDFC and ICICI debit and credit cards, with no EMI for up to 18 months starting at just Rs. 1,042 per month, and discount change too. The Vivo Y19 is listed with no cost EMI options for up to nine months, and the Vivo Y12, Vivo Y11 and Vivo Y15 are also listed with no cost EMI options for up to six months. The Vivo Days sales list can be viewed within the Flipkart app.

What is the best selling Vivo smartphone in India? Why hasn't Vivo been making premium phones? We interviewed Vivo's director of brand strategy, Nipun Marya, to find out and talk about the company's strategy in India in the future. We discuss this on Orbital, our weekly tech podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or simply press the play button below.

Affiliate links can be generated automatically – see our ethics statement for details.