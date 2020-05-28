Vivo X50 Pro, Vivo X50 seen on retail site before launch, recommended specs

Vivo X50 and Vivo X50 Pro specs and images have been leaked to an e-commerce listing prior to launch. Both phones are set to launch in China on June 1. Before the release, various leaks and previews have appeared online. The two phones have now been viewed on JD.com revealing design details before their official release. The Vivo X50 has also been seen on Geekbench, in addition to the key specs. Separately, the real-world images from the two phones have also been leaked online, along with key details from the Vivo X50's specs.

Vivo X50, Vivo X50 Pro Render Leak

Starting with the JD.com listing, the Vivo X50 and Vivo X50 Pro have been spotted on the retail site before the official launch. The listings are live with official renders, revealing design details of the phones. The Vivo X50 is seen sporting a piercing screen with the selfie camera cutout positioned in the upper left corner of the screen. There are minimal bezels on all sides of the screen. and it's listed to come with a built-in in-display fingerprint sensor. On the back, the Vivo X50 comes with an AI quad camera setup with all four cameras vertically aligned, positioned in the upper left corner.

The Vivo X50 appears in Liquid Oxygen, Black Mirror and Shallow color models and in two configurations: 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage. The Vivo X50 Pro, on the other hand, is seen to come with a curved screen design and the quad cameras on the back are positioned differently. There is also an additional gimbal camera on the back for stable video recording. The Vivo X50 Pro appears in the Black Mirror and Liquid Oxygen color options and comes in two configurations: 8GB RAM + 128GB and 8GB RAM + 256GB. JD.com does not list the technical specifications of the two phones.

The Chinese digital chat station Tipster has leaked the specifications of the Vivo X50 and the real-life images of both the Vivo X50 and Vivo X50 Pro. These images are identical in design to those listed on JD.com. Real life images have been filtered in Liquid Oxygen color option.

Vivo X50 Pro real life images filtered in liquid oxygen

Photo Credit: Weibo

Vivo X50, Vivo X50 Pro specifications

Upon reaching the Geekbench list, a Vivo phone with the model number V2005A was detected, and is expected to be the Vivo X50. The phone is listed to run on Android 10 and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon eight-core processor with base frequency clocked at 1.8GHz. The Geekbench list suggests 8GB of RAM on the Vivo X50. The phone's single-core score is 615 points, and the multi-core score is 1909 points.

Finally, the Tipster digital chat station reveals the specifications of the Vivo X50, and is designed to present a 6.56-inch Super-AMOLED full-HD + (1080×2376 pixels) screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone is rumored to be powered by the Snapdragon 765G processor. The quad camera setup is expected to include a 48-megapixel Sony IMX598 camera, a 13-megapixel Samsung S5K3L6 camera, an 8-megapixel OmniVision OV08A10 telephoto camera, and a latest 8-megapixel Hynix Hi846 ultra-wide lens. On the front, the phone is rumored to include a 32-megapixel Samsung GD1 sensor.

The Vivo X50 can include a 4,315 mAh battery with 33W fast charge support. We recommend offering support for a 3.5mm audio jack and including an AK4377a Hi-Fi audio chip as well.

