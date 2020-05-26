Vivo Y70s with 5G support, Exynos 880 SoC released: price, specifications

Vivo Y70s was launched in China as the first smartphone to run on the new Samsung Exynos 880 SoC. This comes after the phone’s alleged Geekbench listing two weeks ago indicated to the Y70s that they had a new chipset. It is a 5G phone that has a 6.53-inch screen, 128GB internal storage and triple rear cameras. The phone will go on sale next month on the company’s internal market, however, nothing is known about the global launch.

Vivo Y70s price, availability

The price of the Vivo Y70 is set at CNY 1,998 (approximately Rs. 21,200) for the 6GB + 128GB base storage variant. The 8GB + 128GB variant of the phone will retail for CNY 2,198 (approximately Rs. 23,300). You have the option to choose between the Fog Illusion, Starlight Blue and Moon Shadow Black color options. The sale begins in China on June 1. We will have to wait for more information on its availability in other markets, including India.

Vivo Y70s Specifications

The Dual SIM (nano) Vivo Y70s comes with a 6.53-inch Full-HD + (1,080×2,340-pixel) IPS LCD screen and 19.5: 9 aspect ratio. Its screen-to-body ratio is 90.72 percent. It is powered by an eight-core Exynos 880 SoC that has two Cortex-A77 cores clocked at 2.0GHz and six Cortex-A53 cores clocked at 1.8GHz. The processor is paired with Mali-G76 MP5 graphics and 6GB or 8GB of LPPDR4x RAM. The phone runs Funtouch OS 10, based on Android 10.

The phone is equipped with triple cameras on the back, consisting of a 48-megapixel primary trigger with f / 1.79 aperture, an ultra-wide 8-megapixel trigger with f / 2.2 aperture, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f-aperture. / 2.4. At the front, there is a 16 megapixel selfie camera with f / 2.0 aperture. You can use night view, portrait, panorama, dynamic photo, slow motion, time lapse, and other modes while using the camera.

Vivo Y70s includes a 4,500 mAh battery with support for 18W dual motor flash charging. It has liquid cooling technology too. For connectivity, there are 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, Micro-USB port, and 3.5mm headphone jack. Onboard sensors include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, gyroscope, and compass. A side mounted fingerprint sensor has been provided for authentication. The dimensions of the phone are 162.07×76.61×8.46mm and it weighs 190 grams.