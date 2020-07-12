Volkanovski retains UFC title, Yan grabs bantamweight belt

Alexander Volkanovski retained his featherweight title with a narrow split decision over Max Holloway at UFC 251 on Sunday.

Petr Yan won the vacant UFC bantamweight championship with a fifth-round stoppage victory over Jose Aldo, and former strawweight champion Rose Namajunas avenged her loss to Jéssica Andrade with a split decision victory in her rematch on Yas Island , the UAE's tourist destination turned into a safe bubble by the UFC this month during the coronavius ​​pandemic.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE AT FOXNEWS.COM

Welterweight champion Kamaru Usman was slated to face Jorge Masvidal in the main event at the UFC's so-called "Isle of Struggle" in Abu Dhabi. The mixed martial arts promotion will host four shows this month in the arena, with more expected in the coming months.

Volkanovski (22-1) earned his 19th consecutive MMA victory since 2013 by a slim margin, winning 48-47 on two of the three cards when his kicks and takedowns earned him the decision about Holloway's overall game.

"It was a difficult fight," said Volkanovski. "He stayed there and didn't really take a step back. I couldn't use the kicks as much as I liked. I knew I had to win that last round. He's tough. He's a player. We're both hard workers, but I did the job."

The Australian champion won his belt last December with a virtuous technical performance against Holloway (21-6), who had reigned at the top of the division for the past three years.

In the rematch, Holloway displayed another level of his excellent hitting skills as he resisted dozens more kicks from the Australian champion, who relied heavily on that hit to win the first bout. Holloway largely controlled the first two rounds, but Volkanovski increased his output starting in the third round and added some takedowns to bolster his case with the judges.

Three title belts were on the line on the same card for the sixth time in UFC history, and Yan (15-1) claimed the first as he persevered in a beating from Aldo (28-7), the former featherweight champion. dethroned by Conor McGregor in 2015.

Yan resisted an Aldo-inspired start, and finally established his dominance with a superior punch. After Yan hit a bloody Aldo in a turtle position on the canvas in the fifth round, referee Leon Roberts allowed the fight to continue for an alarming amount of time before stopping it with 1:36 remaining.

"I was hoping it would be a tough fight," Yan said through an interpreter. "That was our plan, to tire him out from the beginning, and then, in the third round, to start attacking."

Aldo has lost three straight fights and six of his last nine, but caused trouble for Yan from the start until the young Russian took over.

UFC 251 began long before dawn on Sunday morning in Abu Dhabi to meet the time demands of North America's lucrative pay-per-view audience. The sun rose behind the air-conditioned temporary arena as the letter progressed.

Namajunas (9-4) returned from a 14-month break since Andrade (20-8) claimed her title with an annoying victory, surprising the champion with a body shot after Namajunas dominated the early fight.

Namajunas never gave Andrade a chance to finish it in the rematch, dominating the first two rounds with her smooth, fluid movement. Andrade recovered in the third and severely damaged Namajunas's nose and left eye, but Namajunas won 29-28 on the scorecards of two judges.

"I was in the right state of mind," said Namajunas. "That's it. At the beginning of the fight, it was pretty cool. So I think she hit the despair button and really started downloading. She caught me a couple of times, but I was going strong."

If his nose heals quickly, Namajunas could get the next title shot against Zhang Weili, who stripped Andrade of his belt late last year.

Brazilian flyweight Amanda Ribas kicked off the pay-per-view card with a first-round arm submission victory over Paige VanZant. Ribas (10-1) improved to 4-0 in the UFC with a quick dismantling of popular VanZant (8-5), whose contract with the UFC was lifted after four losses in his last six bouts.

Jiri Procházka closed the non-PPV card with a spectacular knockout by former light heavyweight title contender Volkan Oezdemir in the first minute of the second round.

Procházka (27-3-1) is a Czech veteran who has fought primarily in Japan for the past five years, and who was impressive in his UFC debut. Procházka dropped his hands, stuck out his chin, and boldly challenged Oezdemir to hit him in the first round, and ended the fight with a blow to the head followed by a blow that knocked his Swiss opponent unconscious.