Von Spakovsky and Stimson: Supreme Court ruling on illegal immigration is a victory for the Trump administration

In a victory for border security that will help the federal government regain control over the immigration process, the Supreme Court has upheld the common sense rules used by the Trump administration to effectively deter illegal immigrants from filing false asylum claims. .

High court ruling 7-2 on Thursday allows the Trump administration to continue to do what the executive branch is supposed to do: enforce laws passed by Congress.

In the Department of Homeland Security v. Thuraissigiam, the Supreme Court rejected a decision by the United States Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals that allowed an illegal immigrant to file a habeas corpus petition asking a federal court to vacate the denial of his asylum application National security.

SUPREME COURT HANDS TRUMP ADMINISTRATION WINS IN POWERS OF DEPORTATION

Vijayakumar Thuraissigiam was caught illegally entering the US in 2017, just 25 yards inside the southern border. Sri Lanka applied for asylum and said that he had once been "kidnapped and severely beaten", although he said he had no idea who had done it or why.

Thuraissigiam did not claim that he had been persecuted, or feared being persecuted, because of his race, religion, political opinion, or any of the other valid reasons that federal immigration law provides for granting asylum.

More from Opinion

The Supreme Court noted that in 1996 Congress had approved "a system to eliminate asylum applications [patents] without merit and to quickly expel foreigners who make such applications from the country."

This expedited removal process limited the ability of asylum seekers to petition federal courts to review decisions made by the Department of Homeland Security regarding the validity of their claims.

However, complainants can avoid the expedited removal process by demonstrating a "credible fear of persecution". In that case, they are entitled to "full consideration" of their claim at a full-blown removal hearing presided over by a federal immigration judge.

Even if an asylum officer rejects an illegal immigrant's "credible fear" claim, it is still reviewed by a Department of Homeland Security supervisor and can then be appealed to an immigration judge. But the law says courts cannot review the Department of Homeland Security's determination that an applicant lacks a credible fear of persecution.

In the Thuraissigiam case, an asylum officer from the Department of Homeland Security rejected his claim, which was based solely on his claim that he had been beaten by unknown assailants. This is not a valid reason to receive asylum. A supervising officer agreed to deny the asylum application, and an immigration judge affirmed that decision.

It was not until Thuraissigiam's lawyer filed a habeas corpus petition in federal court that he began to assert that he feared persecution for his Tamil ethnicity and political views. The district court rejected his petition for habeas corpus, complying with the federal immigration provision limiting his ability to review the claim.

But the United States' Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals, one of the most liberal courts of appeals in the country, with a long history of misapplying or ignoring federal laws it doesn't like, reversed the district court. The appeals court held that the federal immigration provision violated the Suspension Clause of the Constitution and its Due Process Clause.

The suspension clause of art. I, Sec. 9 maintains that the "habeas corpus order will not be suspended, unless public security requires it in cases of rebellion or invasion." The fifth amendment due process clause says that you cannot "be deprived of life, liberty or property without due process of law."

But the Supreme Court disagreed and, once again, revoked the possession of the Ninth Circuit.

In a written opinion by Judge Samuel Alito, the Supreme Court said the Habeas doctrine provides a means for the government to illegally detain someone illegally detained. But Thuraissigiam did not ask to be released from detention; he was asking for a second chance to ask a federal court to approve his asylum application. Therefore, the accelerated removal provision does not violate the Suspension Clause, the Supreme Court ruled.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR OPINION BULLETIN

It is important to recognize that illegal immigrants do not have the same due process rights as citizens. For more than 100 years, the Supreme Court has held that the only due process to which illegal immigrants are entitled is what Congress grants them through federal immigration law.

As Alito pointed out: "The decisions of the executive or administrative officials, acting within the powers expressly conferred by Congress, are due legal process." That means that illegal immigrants do not have to have access to the courts.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Even liberal Supreme Court justices Stephen Breyer and Ruth Bader Ginsburg agreed on the ruling, though they limited their opinion only to the facts of this particular case. Judges Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan disagreed, saying that the courts should have the capacity to review asylum decisions that are arbitrary and capricious or contrary to current law.

The Supreme Court's decision does not interfere with the ability of Congress to change our immigration laws, but it makes clear that while the laws are on the books, the job of the federal government is to enforce them.

Charles "Cully" Stimson is a senior legal researcher at The Heritage Foundation. He is an expert in national security, national security, crime control, drug policy and immigration.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE BY HANS VON SPAKOVSKY

CLICK HERE FOR MORE BY CHARLES "CULLY" STIMSON