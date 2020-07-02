Vote by Mail: Supreme Court Rejects Texas Democrats' Request to Speed ​​Up Case

The court move makes it highly unlikely that the issue will be decided in time for the November elections.

The order is the latest move in an ongoing battle between state Democrats and state Attorney General Ken Paxton, a Republican, for voting during the pandemic. Democrats argued that people should not have to choose between their right to vote and their health. Paxton has been adamant that expanding access to postal voting could lead to voter fraud, which lacks significant evidence.

State regulations allow voters over the age of 65, voters who have an illness or physical condition to appear at the polls, and others who are absent from the county.

Texas Democrats and Democratic voters under 65 presented the case, arguing that the law discriminates against younger voters who fear going to the polling place because of the pandemic.