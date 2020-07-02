Vote by Mail: Supreme Court Rejects Texas Democrats' Request to Speed ​​Up Case

The court move makes it highly unlikely that the issue will be decided in time for the November elections.

The order is the latest move in an ongoing battle between state Democrats and state Attorney General Ken Paxton, a Republican, for voting during the pandemic. Democrats argued that people should not have to choose between their right to vote and their health. Paxton has been adamant that expanding access to postal voting could lead to voter fraud, which lacks significant evidence.

State regulations allow voters over the age of 65, voters who have an illness or physical condition to appear at the polls, and others who are absent from the county.

Texas Democrats and Democratic voters under 65 presented the case, arguing that the law discriminates against younger voters who fear going to the polling place because of the pandemic.

"There are millions of Texas voters under the age of sixty-five who would be eligible to obtain an unexcused mail ballot," their attorneys told the judges in court documents.

Trump's war on voting by mail lacks Republican allies

They noted that due to the global pandemic "that is getting worse day by day in Texas" some voters will not be able to vote "without risk to their health and, without hyperbole, to their lives."

States are beginning to see a sharp increase in coronavirus cases, with Texas and Florida among the worst affected. They are expected to see nearly 2,000 new hospitalizations per day in mid-July, according to forecasts published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In both 2016 and 2018, approximately 25% of U.S. voters cast their vote by mail, including the handful of states that hold elections by mail and traditional absentee ballots.

