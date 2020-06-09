Voter registration grows amid ongoing protests

"It's really amazing how many people are excited about this," Chris Muckle, the group's founding member, told CNN.

It was an example of how groups are reporting an increasing number of voter registrations amid protests over police brutality and racial injustice that have erupted across the country, months after the November general election.

Last week, Rock the Vote saw more than 80,000 new voters register through their site, the most registrations the group has experienced in a single week of the 2020 election cycle, Carolyn DeWitt, president and CEO, told CNN. from Rock the Vote.

The youth-focused voter registration group also had 2 million impressions on social media and 25,000 new followers on Instagram. His June voting chart, which lists this month's presidential primary dates, has been shared on Instagram more than 65,000 times.

"Protest is one of the highest forms of civic participation," Rock the Vote said in a statement last week. "As we fill the streets with our bodies and risk hearing everything, let's prepare to surprise the system in November by filling the polls with our votes."

Latino Vote has seen equally high registration levels since the protests began, including in battlefield states like Arizona and Texas, exceeding its goal of registering 20,000 new voters by June.

"From June 1 to 8, Voto Latino registered 50,846 voters nationwide online, with 42,940 of them from Texas. By comparison, from May 1 to 8, Voto Latino registered 2,045 voters," Danny Friedman, managing director of Latino vote, he told CNN.

In addition to the increase in voter registration, other voter-oriented groups, including When We All Vote, are also seeing an increase in volunteer support and donations. Over the past week, When We All Vote registered around 10,000 new voters, brought in around 1,500 new volunteers and saw a 70% increase in donations through its website, the group said in a statement Sunday.

Similarly, voter registration and information websites and applications are experiencing high levels of engagement.

On a typical election day, Vote.org expects to see high traffic on its site, which provides voting information and resources. Last Tuesday, when several states went to the polls, it was no exception. Vote.org's engagement has remained high in the days that followed. A week out, Vote.org is seeing the engagement it saw last Tuesday about five times, said Andrea Hailey, CEO of vote.org. "While it's only been a week, the sustained momentum is encouraging," Hailey told CNN.

TurboVote, an online tool powered by Democracy Works that helps register voters and provides voting information, makes voter registration easy for apps like Snapchat, which actively seeks to register new voters when they turn 18. According to Rachel Racusen, Snapchat's communications director, over 300,000 to 500,000 Snapchatters turn 18 every month.

Last week, TurboVote saw an increase in users who came to your site from social media platforms that was approximately 11 times the average engagement of the previous eight weeks, Mike Ward, vice president of voter engagement at Democracy Works, told CNN .

In an effort to maintain momentum after this week's protests, many youth-led groups are stepping up voter registration initiatives, including Warriors in the Garden in New York, Young Revolution in Illinois, and Freedom March NYC, all groups born in the last week from the energy of the protests and founded to effect change in their own communities.

On Sunday Mariah Cooley, the founder of 18-year-old Young Revolution, organized a march honoring lives lost to police violence in Peoria, Illinois. After the march, Cooley, a student at Howard University, helped convene an open forum that included a question-and-answer session and voter registration. Cooley invited NAACP to join, and facilitated three voter registration booths. With the help of the NAACP, Cooley was able to register about 150 voters, many of whom were between 18 and 24 years old.

"It was very liberating to see the response when we told people that we had registration booths," Cooley told CNN. "In November, we need our voices to be heard, and the best way to do this is with voting. The fact that we made people my age listen and inform and register to vote was inspiring."

Similarly, Freedom March NYC, a youth-led civil rights organization, is adding voter registration efforts to its protest and policy plans. Freedom March NYC focuses on dismantling systems that have oppressed young black communities through nonviolent protests, policy work, and community empowerment. The group has helped organize a series of recent marches in New York, including a nonviolent protest on May 31, the 99th anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre, during which a white mafia attacked prominent black residents and businesses in Tulsa. , Oklahoma, almost a century ago.

Chelsea Miller, 23-year-old co-founder of Freedom March NYC, He stressed that to sustain this long-term racial justice movement, the young and underrepresented voices of his community must be amplified.

"Historically, young people have not gone to the polls as we should," Miller told CNN.

Most of Freedom March NYC and Miller's work in the past week had its roots in nonviolent protests. In these protests, Miller raised her voice on issues of systemic violence and racism that she has witnessed first hand.

But Miller explained that as much as "get on the podium" and "say it on the microphone", the real change must manifest itself in all areas of civic life.

"You can't talk about systems without talking about voting," Miller told CNN.

On Thursday, the group is partnering with Plus1Vote, a voter registration group that mobilizes youth around the idea of ​​bringing a plus to the polls, as well as NAACP New York and Generation Vote, a voter registration group. based in New York, for a digital voter registration council. The event "Our lives, our voices: a rally of primaries, protests and police brutality" will focus on young voices of color, voter registration and absentee voting. The conversation will feature Miller and Saad Amer, founder of Plus1Vote

"Voting will not solve systemic racism," Amer told CNN. "The vote will include representatives who accurately represent what the country wants and needs, which is justice."