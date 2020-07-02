Voters elect Biden over Trump in resistance

Digging deeper into the survey, we found a more nuanced story.
More voters are likely to say they feel very confident about Trump's resistance (33%) than Biden's (23%). Monmouth explains that "this is due to a partisan phenomenon in which the Trump base is more likely to offer its support without qualification."
Which means Trump's base is so solid and he has stayed with him so much that his main supporters are with him all the time.
With two 70-year-old candidates, questioning resistance, or any other measure of whether Trump or Biden are physically ready for the job, is fair. While at 74 years old, Trump is the oldest person to serve as president, Biden is even older, at 77.
Point: Trump's base stays with him, but most Americans believe Biden has the resistance to be president.