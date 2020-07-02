Voters elect Biden over Trump in resistance







In 2016, then-candidate Trump repeatedly said that Hillary Clinton did not have it, raising doubts that she lived up to the position of president: "She has no resistance," Trump said during a debate in September 2016, "she said no. she has the resistance, and I don't think she has the resistance. "

Now, a new Monmouth poll shows Biden leading the question of resistance. Fifty-two percent of voters say they are very or somewhat certain that he has the necessary mental and physical stamina to carry out the job of president. That compares with 45% who have a lot or a lot of confidence in Trump.

Digging deeper into the survey, we found a more nuanced story.