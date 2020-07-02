Voters elect Biden over Trump in resistance

In 2016, then-candidate Trump repeatedly said that Hillary Clinton did not have it, raising doubts that she lived up to the position of president: "She has no resistance," Trump said during a debate in September 2016, "she said no. she has the resistance, and I don't think she has the resistance. "
Now, a new Monmouth poll shows Biden leading the question of resistance. Fifty-two percent of voters say they are very or somewhat certain that he has the necessary mental and physical stamina to carry out the job of president. That compares with 45% who have a lot or a lot of confidence in Trump.

Digging deeper into the survey, we found a more nuanced story.

More voters are likely to say they feel very confident about Trump's resistance (33%) than Biden's (23%). Monmouth explains that "this is due to a partisan phenomenon in which the Trump base is more likely to offer its support without qualification."

Which means Trump's base is so solid and he has stayed with him so much that his main supporters are with him all the time.

With two 70-year-old candidates, questioning resistance, or any other measure of whether Trump or Biden are physically ready for the job, is fair. While at 74 years old, Trump is the oldest person to serve as president, Biden is even older, at 77.

Point: Trump's base stays with him, but most Americans believe Biden has the resistance to be president.

