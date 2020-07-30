Voters who still back Trump (opinion)

But unless the Electoral College ends in a tie, no one should be surprised by the result. This is because this election is likely to be closed, and it is entirely plausible that either candidate could win.
For reference, focus groups are early detection systems for changing public opinion. Before anything important appears in surveys, it often appears first in focus group conversations.
And, every month for the past 17 months, I've had a unique window on Americans largely responsible for giving the president his slim victory at the Election College: so-called "Obama-Trump" voters across the Midwest.
While the majority are still in Trump's camp, they cannot be counted on to support the incumbent. After all, they made a huge leap between 2012 and 2016, and could do so again in 2020. Also, many of these voters have yet to hear Biden state his case, and some may still be affected by the economic and health consequences. of the pandemic.
However, beyond the numbers, it is essential to understand why so many of them continue to support Trump.
These voters tell me that they want the United States to finally be first; They oppose immigration and trade policies that they say provide benefits to foreigners at their expense. And they want a non-politician who defends himself relentlessly, after witnessing that too many office holders fall before special interests.
These voters may sound like typical Fox News watchers, but, significantly, the overwhelming majority are not. Instead, many are people who receive their news disproportionately from local television, regional websites, and Facebook. Compared to the kind of people who search for news from national cable channels, many undecided voters reside in a national political wilderness.
In short, while the United States' political media generates a valuable amount of information daily, these undecided voters simply consume a trickle.
In January 2016, I made a bet with a client that Trump would be the Republican nominee, when no one had yet voted. My client thought he was crazy, and even commented, "To be clear, you get Trump and I get the other 16 candidates." After Trump won the nomination, my client thought I was a genius. I am far from that, but I am a good listener.
What I heard was that a certain presidential candidate sounded exactly like the center-right focus group respondents he had been interviewing for almost 15 years. They and Trump shared the same complaints about the decline of the United States and expressed it in a similarly simple and direct way. No other politician came close in terms of expressing what these people really felt.
Knowing this, how could Biden respond? For one thing, you shouldn't expect former President Barack Obama to be of great help to these "Obama-Trump" voters. It says a lot about a voter if he or she migrated from Obama to Trump; many were eager to part with a president that they got tired of.
Biden's challenge, then, is winning over people whose lives don't revolve around the latest political news. When election day arrives, these decisive voter decisions will depend on whether they are better off than they were four years ago.
For now, most have said yes, although they acknowledge that the country is worse. However, if they see their personal circumstances darken and feel the weight of the economic downturn, the possibilities of choosing the president may also decrease.
For those of us who follow politics closely, my caveat is: Pay close attention to voters who don't pay much attention. They may be telling us something very important.