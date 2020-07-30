Voters who still back Trump (opinion)

But unless the Electoral College ends in a tie, no one should be surprised by the result. This is because this election is likely to be closed, and it is entirely plausible that either candidate could win.

Polls consistently tell us that Democratic candidate Joe Biden is way ahead. I am not looking to fight as their sample sizes are much larger than mine. That said, as a focus group moderator, I hear strong support for President Donald Trump from a critical sector of the electorate.

For reference, focus groups are early detection systems for changing public opinion. Before anything important appears in surveys, it often appears first in focus group conversations.

And, every month for the past 17 months, I've had a unique window on Americans largely responsible for giving the president his slim victory at the Election College: so-called "Obama-Trump" voters across the Midwest.

Our Swing Voter project has discovered that many of these people, who live in places like Canton, Ohio; Davenport, Iowa; Erie, Pennsylvania; and Macomb County, Michigan, prefer Trump over Biden. In fact, 22 of 33 respondents in these four most recent locations feel this way.

And during the first year of the project, from March 2019 to February 2020, more than two-thirds of "Obama-Trump" voters said they would take Trump over Obama in a hypothetical showdown.

While the majority are still in Trump's camp, they cannot be counted on to support the incumbent. After all, they made a huge leap between 2012 and 2016, and could do so again in 2020. Also, many of these voters have yet to hear Biden state his case, and some may still be affected by the economic and health consequences. of the pandemic.

However, beyond the numbers, it is essential to understand why so many of them continue to support Trump.

They think that a businessman is the best suited to economically change the country. They feel that Covid-19 was not Trump's fault, and he is doing his best to contain it. They combine Black Lives Matter protesters with protesters attacking federal buildings and retail stores. They don't want to tear down historical monuments. And they dismiss the police firing as ridiculous.

These voters tell me that they want the United States to finally be first; They oppose immigration and trade policies that they say provide benefits to foreigners at their expense. And they want a non-politician who defends himself relentlessly, after witnessing that too many office holders fall before special interests.

These voters may sound like typical Fox News watchers, but, significantly, the overwhelming majority are not. Instead, many are people who receive their news disproportionately from local television, regional websites, and Facebook. Compared to the kind of people who search for news from national cable channels, many undecided voters reside in a national political wilderness.

In short, while the United States' political media generates a valuable amount of information daily, these undecided voters simply consume a trickle.

Consider this: In the past few months, most of my "Obama-Trump" voters were unable to name a single thing Biden had said or done about the pandemic. In Macomb County, on July 21, none of the nine voters I interviewed could name a single thing that Biden had accomplished in nearly 50 years in national politics.

Worse for the former vice president, several told me that Biden would be a "puppet" of others if he were elected. This is because many are convinced that he has "dementia" and mocked him after watching videos of his statements online.

That said, these voters have no illusions about Trump's shortcomings. They hate tweets, but some tolerate it as the price for hiring the unforgiving fighter they want. As one woman in Edina, Minnesota told me, Trump makes her feel "self-confident, but sometimes a little embarrassed."

In January 2016, I made a bet with a client that Trump would be the Republican nominee, when no one had yet voted. My client thought he was crazy, and even commented, "To be clear, you get Trump and I get the other 16 candidates." After Trump won the nomination, my client thought I was a genius. I am far from that, but I am a good listener.

What I heard was that a certain presidential candidate sounded exactly like the center-right focus group respondents he had been interviewing for almost 15 years. They and Trump shared the same complaints about the decline of the United States and expressed it in a similarly simple and direct way. No other politician came close in terms of expressing what these people really felt.

This year, Trump will not be able to vilify Biden. These indecisive voters don't dislike Biden in the same way that Hillary Clinton still doesn't like them. And so Trump is taking a different approach, casting doubt on Biden by focusing on questions about his mental acuity and verbal errors. And he will probably go a long way in claiming that Biden's life in politics has not yielded a single achievement that defined his career.

Knowing this, how could Biden respond? For one thing, you shouldn't expect former President Barack Obama to be of great help to these "Obama-Trump" voters. It says a lot about a voter if he or she migrated from Obama to Trump; many were eager to part with a president that they got tired of.

Biden's challenge, then, is winning over people whose lives don't revolve around the latest political news. When election day arrives, these decisive voter decisions will depend on whether they are better off than they were four years ago.

For now, most have said yes, although they acknowledge that the country is worse. However, if they see their personal circumstances darken and feel the weight of the economic downturn, the possibilities of choosing the president may also decrease.

For those of us who follow politics closely, my caveat is: Pay close attention to voters who don't pay much attention. They may be telling us something very important.