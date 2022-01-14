Vox Machina is a band of heroes hailing from the world of Exandria. The party was originally formed during Vox Machina’s first adventure, in which they undertook to slay an adult green dragon that had been terrorizing nearby townships. They are best known for their adventures throughout the continent of Tal’Dorei; the group’s exploits have saved many lives and changed much history over time. To know everything about The Legend of Vox Machina, stay connected.

What will this band of mercenaries do in the upcoming campaign?

This is what Amazon says about Vox Machina. “They’re rowdy, they’re ragtag, they’re misfits turned mercenaries for hire. Vox Machina is more interested in easy money and cheap ale than actually protecting the realm. But when the kingdom is threatened by evil, this boisterous crew realizes that they are the only ones capable of restoring justice. What began as a simple payday is now the origin story behind Exandria’s newest heroes.” This group of mercenaries has always defeated one evil or the other. And in their upcoming campaign, they will do the same. These mercenaries will protect the realm of Exandria from dark magical forces.

Why you should watch The Legend of Vox Machina?

This new campaign will be a great start for any newcomers to the show. The story is familiar and easy to follow. You don’t need to have watched the first campaign in order to understand what is happening. But even if you are a long-time fan of Critical Role, this new show will be something fresh and exciting to watch. The characters are all evolving, and there are some big changes ahead of them.

When will the upcoming series released?

The Legend of Vox Machina is set to premiere on January 28, 2022, on Amazon Prime Video. Do not forget to catch up!

How many episodes it will have?

The series will consist of twelve episodes. However, the episode’s name has not yet been disclosed.

The Critical Role animated series, The Legend of Vox Machina, explained. https://t.co/z1cUacb1Ta pic.twitter.com/BVluKIftOU — Polygon (@Polygon) January 13, 2022

Is there any trailer?

Yes, the trailer of The Legend of Vox Machina is on Youtube. Watch out for a sneak peek.

The cast of Vox Machina

The band of Vox Machina has eight unlikely heroes. They are:

Laura Bailey as Vex’ahlia

Taliesin Jaffe as Percival de Rolo

Ashley Johnson as Pike Trickfoot

Matthew Mercer as Sylas Briarwood

Liam O’Brien as Vax’ildan

Marisha Ray as Keyleth of the Air Ashari

Sam Riegel as Scanlan Shorthalt

Travis Willingham as Grog Strongjaw

What is the cast saying about the Vox Machina?

The series creator Matthew Mercer said, “I’m beyond thrilled to be able to share the story of Vox Machina with all of you. These characters are near and dear to my heart, and I can’t wait for everyone to see how their adventures unfold.” The cast is just as excited as Mercer about the project. Ashley Johnson said, “This role has been one of the most unforgettable experiences in my career… Pike is such a joy to play – he’s earnest, loyal, and always trying his best, even when things seem impossible.” Laura Bailey also shared her thoughts on playing Vex’ahlia saying, “It’s been an honour portraying her thus far and I am incredibly excited for everyone to see what happens when she finally meets her family.” Taliesin Jaffe had this to say about his character, “Percival is a bit of an odd duck. He’s not necessarily comfortable in social situations, but he’s fiercely loyal and will do anything for his friends. I think that dichotomy makes him a really interesting hero. The rest of the cast echoed these sentiments, expressing their excitement to bring these characters to life onscreen. Sam Riegel said, ” Playing Matt has been one of the most fun and rewarding experiences of my career. He’s earnest, sincere, and deeply committed to making sure everyone around him is safe .”

Liam O’Brien described Keyleth as “a force of nature – she’s powerful and headstrong with a moral compass that never wavers. She’s someone who is constantly learning and growing, even when she doesn’t want to .” Travis Willingham added, “You can never quite predict what Grog is going to do next – sometimes he’ll say or do something that completely catches you off guard. But that unpredictability is part of what makes him so entertaining and lovable.” The cast also talked about the unique dynamics between their characters. Marisha Ray commented on the relationship between Vex’ahlia and Vax’ildan, saying “I think the thing that’s so special about them is how they are both such opposites. They’re polar opposites in many ways: their personalities, where one came from… I thought it would be interesting to see two characters who have grown up together but grew up apart because of circumstances.” So, the enthusiasm of the characters is enough to make the viewers tempted for the arrival of the new season. By the time watch out for other campaigns of Critical Role.