Vox shows its opposition to & # 39; justice and open debate & # 39;

Signing that "Letter on Justice and Open Debate" seems to have sparked a bit from a fairly prominent leftist writer, proving the point of the letter.

As Kelly Jane Torrance pointed out in Thursday's Post, the letter calls for an end to the "intolerance of opposing views" and the "fashion of public shame" that is now growing to the left. The lashback left-hander included an attack by a Vox colleague on Matt Yglesias, a perfectly progressive writer for the site.

The complaints were absurd, such as a bewildering claim that the letter contains "many dog ​​whistles toward anti-trans positions", and surrounded by "please don't throw that patch of heather" disavowals of any attempt to fire him.

However, the higher levels of Vox were obviously taken action anyway. Yglesias chief Ezra Klein tweeted to him the next day: "Many debates that they sell themselves as about freedom of expression are actually about power. And there is * a lot * power in being able to claim and keep the mantle of defender of freedom of expression. "

Shortly after, Iglesias refused to continue discussing these issues and announced: "I have promised not to do more contentious things on Twitter."

Count Vox against "Justice and Open Debate".