VP of the Fraternal Order of Police: Definancing the police departments is & # 39; completely ridiculous & # 39;

The "insane" conversation circulating about disbursement police departments would only help criminals and hurt communities, Vice President of the Fraternal Police Order Joe Gamaldi stated on Friday.

In an interview about "Extra time outnumbered" With host Harris Faulkner, Gamaldi said he acknowledges that the "radical" idea makes it popular. Twitter hashtag that "all signaling of virtue politicians and Hollywood elites"you can use, but I'm not sure that calling for the removal of the law know what that process would really look like.

LEADER OF THE LOS ANGELES POLICE UNION ON THE PROPOSED $ 150M BUDGET CUT: "IT WAS BEAUTIFUL"

"And, I think you are seeing it right now. There is illegality on the streets, innocent citizens are being attacked during these protests, and I think you are seeing the consequences of underfinancing the police in recent years," he said. .

"In all major cities, we are short police officers. They have struggled not to have staff to the extent that we need to be. And now, violent crime is on the rise in almost every major city," Gamaldi continued.

Gamaldi pointed out that in Houston Texas, where he is president of the Houston Police Officers Union, murders increased 48 percent and aggravated assaults increased 22 percent.

"Our response times continue to skyrocket. And now you're going to unseat the police? What's the point of that?" I ask. "And I will tell you: of the people (I am talking about) within the community, they don't want (less) police officers; they want more."

On Wednesday the Angels Mayor Eric Garcetti announced that they would cut up to $ 150 million from the Los Angeles Police Department budget reinvest in communities of color. San Francisco Mayor London Breed did the same and tweeted that she "would lead the effort to redirect SFPD funds to support the African American community in the next budget."

In Minneapolis, Jeremiah Ellison – a city councilman and son of State Attorney General Keith Ellison – asked for the "dismantling" from the Minneapolis Police Department (MPD).

"We are going to dismantle the Minneapolis Police Department," Ellison tweeted Thursday. "And when we're done, we're not just going to put it back together. We're going to dramatically rethink how we approach public safety and emergency response. It really is overdue."

These comments follow days of protests nationwide – mainly peaceful – due to police brutality and death of 46-year-old George Floyd while in the custody of Minneapolis police officers. The officers who were captured in the now viral video of Floyd's death were fired soon after and they have since been arrested.

"Well, yes, I think we need to have all these conversations. What happened in Minneapolis was detestable," Gamaldi said. "And, we all need to speak to our communities, we must be listening right now, and we need to see: can we come together on some different issues?"

Gamaldi told Faulkner that everyone could agree that "there should be some reforms, such as a downsizing training for officers," but that reform will not happen unless everyone is together at the table.

"Well, you know, I think when people don't even consult us before making decisions like that or taking things out," he added. "And, more recently here in the city of Houston, we've had people say dicen You need ban bottlenecks. "Well, we've never had bottlenecks here.

"So I think in situations like this, emotions skyrocket. Everyone needs to breathe. We are going to find some solutions," Gamaldi advised. "But it is not the answer to pay the police department when violent crime is already through the roof. The only people who are going to suffer are workers, respectful of the law people from our community.

"But let's have these conversations. Let's sit down and talk about it. Let's not immediately jump to the conclusions we need to unravel the police officers. It is completely ridiculous," he said.