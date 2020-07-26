W. Kamau Bell: Black lives matter. Black farms do it too

But I also knew I needed to talk to someone else about that episode again: George Roberts.

George also owns a family operation: The Circle R Ranch on the outskirts of Wewoka, Oklahoma. However, his farm's problems are even more serious than Scott's. And there is a classic American motif: Scott is white and George is black.

Because in this country, if something is bad for whites, then it is really bad for blacks.

Loss of black farmland

As bad as it is to be a black farmer now, it hasn't always been that way. There was a time when agriculture was where blacks really could find a place in the American economy. We could make money from that trade that forced us to learn and perfect for free for hundreds of years.

This was especially true in Oklahoma. At the beginning of the 20th century, Oklahoma had more than 50 thriving all-black farming cities. Blacks were actually living a version of the American dream, fresh out of slavery.

So what happened? Racism happened. Most of the cities were systematically annihilated by racist policies and direct violence. This is not a conspiracy theory; This is an absolute fact.

Between 1910 and 1997, black farmers lost about 90% of the land they owned, while white farmers lost about 2%, according to The Counter. And no, it wasn't because white farmers were 88% better at farming. Internal studies at the United States Department of Agriculture found that authorities within the organization had routinely discriminated against black farmers. And if it lost its land, the United States would work overtime to make sure it didn't get it back.

But that has not stopped black farmers from trying to balance the scales of justice. In 1997 Timothy Pigford and 400 other black farmers sued the USDA for systemic discrimination. The farmers won, but the payment took 11 years. And it required ongoing litigation to get what they deserved.

Despite all that he and his family have tried to keep the farm afloat for three generations, George Roberts has an easy way to do it and an easy laugh. I guess a sense of humor is necessary to deal with unequal treatment that George doesn't have to go far to see.

& # 39; I'll be there & # 39; until the end & # 39;

I wanted to see how Covid-19 was affecting George and his family, so we caught up a bit in June. Here are some excerpts from our conversation.

Kamau: The last time I was with you, George, was October 2019, which feels like 2,000 years ago. How have things changed for you since then?

George: Well this Covid really took care of our community and my family.

Kamau: Really? When we started talking about it, did your community respond quickly? Or did it take a minute for people to really take it seriously?

George: I still think some of them don't take it seriously. No one wears masks and all that. I know my family takes it seriously because it hit us so hard. There are six of us, you know, (my brothers) and me, and five of six fell for it. And so far, the Lord has blessed us that we did not miss any of us. A couple of my sisters stayed there for a month, and then I had some in-laws who had it. … I was the only one who didn't have it.

Kamau: We have heard a lot in the news that these big factory farms have to close because the workers are too close together. But we don't hear much about small farmers like you. So how's it going

George: Well, back here we can't even take our beef or pork to a packinghouse because they are all oversold. I tried to take (a cow) to see when we can process it, and the (packinghouse employees) said it would be 2022.

Kamau: 2022?

George: It was then that we were told that we could bring it. And I said, man, by then it would be too big.

Kamau: So even if you own the cattle and can make money from it, the processing plants are too reserved for you to make money.

George: Yes sir. They don't have the space to process it because there are so many other people ahead. That's how bad it is to come back here.

Kamau: So, you were already struggling with the way the farm system is set up, and now Covid is making it harder for you to even earn what little money you can earn. I know there has been a lot of talk about small business loans and farmer loans or financial assistance. Have you received any of that from the government?

George: Not yet, because it mainly targets the largest farms. The other day we came up with some kind of deal, like $ 33 a head. You know, that's not a lot for a grant.

Kamau: I mean, I'm not a farmer, but $ 33 a head doesn't seem like much money.

George: He does it for those big farmers. Because they could have 3,000 or 4,000 heads. So, you know, it doesn't take long to add. For a small farmer, you know, you could buy a couple of hay bales, a few bags of feed, but that's it.

Kamau: What government assistance has you received since Covid came? Did you get that $ 1,200 check?

George: That stimulus? Yes sir. I did. I have that; I was surprised when I spoke to a couple of friends and they still haven't received it.

Kamau: What about the farmers around you? We talk a lot about how those farmers get different access to government aid just because they have bigger farms. At the time you said they weren't really looking to help you. They are looking to buy you. Have you received any help from them?

George: No sir. I am one of the few remaining black farmers in our community. Everyone prays for me to go, so it's very difficult. They say: "He will tire and raise his hands." But I already told them they would have to take me. As I told you, I promised my dad that I will be there until the end. So, you know, I may not have much to work with, but I can tell that the land is going to be there.

Kamau: When we were there, you were talking about how difficult it was on the farm and how you needed more resources and more workers. And that was before Covid-19. I think a lot of people right now will say, 'Why don't you sell the farm?' At this point, why are you still there?

George: I am the third generation, and it is something that should continue. All the other blacks (farmers) in our community are exhausted. And I feel that the Lord blessed us for having this and is paid for with the blood, sweat and tears of our ancestors. The last thing I would like to do is see that it is sold so that someone else can take advantage of something that my grandparents fought so hard to save us.

The money would be gone if they had left us money. But the land is still here.

Kamau: I have to say George, one of the things I remember about you is that big laugh. You seem to find a way to laugh through these things. People ask me about laughing, but I must ask you the same.

George: That is the only thing you have to do; you have to laugh not to cry, you know? Because it hurts a lot and, you know, you just have to express yourself in some way. They say joy comes in the morning, so I'm just looking for that joy to get out of it. Because it really has been a difficult time since the last time I spoke to you.

Kamau: Yes. Certainly. I think we need people to know that black lives matter. But I also think we should inform their neighbors that George's farm is important. You know what I'm talking?

George: Yes sir. Yes sir. I believe that.