W. Kamau Bell: What Every American Needs to Know About White Supremacy

I know some of you reading this might ask, "What does Covid-19 have to do with white supremacy or the death of George Floyd? Did you no longer do an episode about white supremacy? The one with you and the KKK? "
Those who study white supremacy will tell you to think of it as an iceberg. The KKK, the neo-Nazis, the American Genocide of the Native Americans, slavery, lynching, hate groups, things that good people would immediately identify as bad are just the most visible tip of the iceberg.
Beneath the surface of the water is where most of white supremacy lies: the structures and systems that are in place to keep American whites on top and all other races and ethnicities below them to protect status. quo.
Most of these structures and institutions have been in operation for so long that not much has to happen to keep them going. And if you are a white American, no matter how rich or poor you are, there are things you benefit from just being white.
But many of you don't realize how that advantage benefits you – it's a constant reminder that the country where you live values you and people who look like you.
You're like me when I was a sophomore in high school. He was tall, over 6 feet. But the problem was, I still didn't realize he was tall.
My mother would ask a question like "Where did you put the salt?" I would say, "I put it somewhere." My 5-foot-5-inch mom looked around the kitchen and finally saw the salt peeking out from the top of the refrigerator, and she said, "How's the top of the refrigerator coming down?" "I" I would say, "For me, that's wrong."
I did not realize that my perspective of the world was not the only perspective. I didn't realize that if I walked through our apartment like I was the only one who needed to reach for things, it would be making it harder for my mother and her ability to live her life and reach salt.
Luckily for me, my mother didn't tolerate that, so I learned. And I've learned from it that if you're going to explain white supremacy, you have to break it up into small pieces.
Think of it this way: KKK members are white supremacists, but 44 of the 45 presidents by chance are white men in an originally 100% Native American land that is a white supremacist system.
And we are not just talking about large energy systems. Think about everything that is happening in the world right now.
This is because so much of white supremacy is about educating whites to think that if the world doesn't make sense to them, that means there is something wrong with the world, and not something wrong with the lens that they are looking.
Obviously with such an extensive theme, we could have justified filming this episode anywhere in the United States. But much of this episode was filmed in and around Pittsburgh, precisely because most of us wouldn't think of Pittsburgh when we thought of white supremacy.
This episode of "United Shades" would not be complete without a meeting with the only person who felt he could do better than my father when he appeared in the third season to talk about life in Alabama: my mother, Janet Cheatham Bell. (Her response to my request that she be in the episode: "FINALLY!")
As she says, white supremacy and racism are central to American culture, but until recently, they were unacceptable as subjects for sincere public or political scrutiny. And the fact that that's changing gives you hope.
"I am actually encouraged by what is happening now," said my mother. "For the first time in my life, white supremacy and the racism it engenders are being regularly and publicly discussed by people who are not of African descent … we & # 39; strangers & # 39; and our allies among the privileged are acknowledging that if we stick together, we are a powerful force. And knowing our power is what it's all about. "
All of this work I do comes from growing up in her house and watching her confront white supremacy every day as a single black woman in America. When I started doing stand-up comedy I just wanted to be a fun comedian, but somehow I ended up in the family business. I figured it was time you knew about her.
And because this is such a complicated subject with tentacles in every corner of American society, not to mention worldwide, this premiere is the first extended episode of "United Shades of America."
When your goal is to dismantle white supremacy, it takes over an hour.