W. Kamau Bell: What Every American Needs to Know About White Supremacy

I know some of you reading this might ask, "What does Covid-19 have to do with white supremacy or the death of George Floyd? Did you no longer do an episode about white supremacy? The one with you and the KKK? "

Yes, I ran into the KKK in the first episode of "United Shades" (thanks for running my memory). And while this episode is in many ways the sequel, we go deeper into white supremacy in America than the Ku Klux Klan.

Those who study white supremacy will tell you to think of it as an iceberg. The KKK, the neo-Nazis, the American Genocide of the Native Americans, slavery, lynching, hate groups, things that good people would immediately identify as bad are just the most visible tip of the iceberg.

Beneath the surface of the water is where most of white supremacy lies: the structures and systems that are in place to keep American whites on top and all other races and ethnicities below them to protect status. quo.

This includes everyday things like police brutality; the legacy of Jim Crow laws that require segregation; gerrymandering; the continued impact of red lines and discrimination on housing; long-standing economic inequality; mass incarceration; ask black people to explain things you could just Google, and much, much more.

Most of these structures and institutions have been in operation for so long that not much has to happen to keep them going. And if you are a white American, no matter how rich or poor you are, there are things you benefit from just being white.

This can be as simple as always feeling like an individual with individual needs, something that is reinforced by our means; Whites can turn on television and see whites at all levels of society. Most importantly, you can live in a land that is still overwhelmingly run by white people, be it in the highest political offices or the most powerful corporate offices.

But many of you don't realize how that advantage benefits you – it's a constant reminder that the country where you live values ​​you and people who look like you.

You're like me when I was a sophomore in high school. He was tall, over 6 feet. But the problem was, I still didn't realize he was tall.

My mother would ask a question like "Where did you put the salt?" I would say, "I put it somewhere." My 5-foot-5-inch mom looked around the kitchen and finally saw the salt peeking out from the top of the refrigerator, and she said, "How's the top of the refrigerator coming down?" "I" I would say, "For me, that's wrong."

I did not realize that my perspective of the world was not the only perspective. I didn't realize that if I walked through our apartment like I was the only one who needed to reach for things, it would be making it harder for my mother and her ability to live her life and reach salt.

Luckily for me, my mother didn't tolerate that, so I learned. And I've learned from it that if you're going to explain white supremacy, you have to break it up into small pieces.

Think of it this way: KKK members are white supremacists, but 44 of the 45 presidents by chance are white men in an originally 100% Native American land that is a white supremacist system.

And we are not just talking about large energy systems. Think about everything that is happening in the world right now.

In the wake of Covid-19, some of you wonder why black people have been affected by the coronavirus at a higher rate. Black communities generally have poorer air quality, despite contributing less to the air pollution problem than white Americans. This has been linked to chronic respiratory and health problems, combined with less access to health care and healthy food. Add a pandemic on top of that, I don't know – it's going to hit you harder.

Or perhaps, in the wake of protests across the country, you are a white person who finally understands why so many black people feel that it is necessary to declare "Black Lives Matter". And if you understand that without feeling threatened or inadvertently saying "AAAAALLLLL LIIIIIIIIVES MAAAAATTTER", then you just got rid of one (and only one) of the shackles of white supremacy.

This is because so much of white supremacy is about educating whites to think that if the world doesn't make sense to them, that means there is something wrong with the world, and not something wrong with the lens that they are looking.

Obviously with such an extensive theme, we could have justified filming this episode anywhere in the United States. But much of this episode was filmed in and around Pittsburgh, precisely because most of us wouldn't think of Pittsburgh when we thought of white supremacy.

I wouldn't have guessed, but it makes sense; The two times I was there, my Black Spidey Senses shot up. Perhaps it was the entire new construction that shouted gentrification, which generally means that blacks were driven out. Or maybe it was the statue I saw of composer Stephen Foster that had an unnamed black man sitting at his feet. (The monument was torn down in 2018, long before removing statues was cool.)

Once you do the research, you see that it is even worse than you thought. Pittsburgh, a city that boasts of being a tech hub, has an infant mortality rate that is more than six times higher for black babies than white babies.

And having a narrative of being safe and livable does not make Pittsburgh immune to hate acts. The 2018 shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue in the city's Squirrel Hill neighborhood is the deadliest attack on Jews in the history of the United States. In Pittsburgh, as in the rest of the United States of America, the history and structure of white supremacy have us all living in one of two totally separate realities.

This episode of "United Shades" would not be complete without a meeting with the only person who felt he could do better than my father when he appeared in the third season to talk about life in Alabama: my mother, Janet Cheatham Bell. (Her response to my request that she be in the episode: "FINALLY!")

As she says, white supremacy and racism are central to American culture, but until recently, they were unacceptable as subjects for sincere public or political scrutiny. And the fact that that's changing gives you hope.

"I am actually encouraged by what is happening now," said my mother. "For the first time in my life, white supremacy and the racism it engenders are being regularly and publicly discussed by people who are not of African descent … we & # 39; strangers & # 39; and our allies among the privileged are acknowledging that if we stick together, we are a powerful force. And knowing our power is what it's all about. "

All of this work I do comes from growing up in her house and watching her confront white supremacy every day as a single black woman in America. When I started doing stand-up comedy I just wanted to be a fun comedian, but somehow I ended up in the family business. I figured it was time you knew about her.

And because this is such a complicated subject with tentacles in every corner of American society, not to mention worldwide, this premiere is the first extended episode of "United Shades of America."

When your goal is to dismantle white supremacy, it takes over an hour.