The answer to that question will depend on where you live, and not just because that determines what state rules and regulations will apply.

The ratio of how much federal, state, and local money is used varies across the country. But according to the National Center for Education Statistics, an average of 45% of public school funding in the United States comes from local sources, and primarily from property taxes.

Of course, you can already see how this leads to inequity. If your public school is one block from Jeff Bezos' house, only your property taxes will give that school the best of everything, and probably some new things that aren't on the market yet.

But if your public school is located one block from subsidized housing, unless that subsidized housing is the White House, your school will not have the best of everything. As Anthony Abraham Jack, an assistant professor at the Harvard Graduate School of Education, explained to me: "To understand where students go, you must know where they come from … A ZIP code can tell you much more about where a child is going to finish than any other facts I can learn about that child. "

And that was before Covid-19. So while all public schools are working hard to figure out how to respond to the pandemic, uneven funding means there will be vastly different levels of what that response looks like.

I saw how this reality affects students even before the pandemic hit. Last fall, I spent time in Southeast Ohio, visiting Mayfair Elementary and Shaw High School in East Cleveland, as well as Shaker High School in Shaker Heights, for tonight's episode of "United Shades of America."

The impact of leaning primarily on state and local funds is clear when you look at Shaw High School in the predominantly black and overwhelmingly economically depressed city of East Cleveland, and then take the short trip to Shaker High School in the racial but financial mix – Best city in Shaker Heights.

While Shaw is "hacking the system" by teaching career and technology courses that can give students a chance to earn adult salaries as nursing assistants and stylists, in Shaker Heights students are encouraged to spend their time after the school with activities that would make a complete university application, which includes a video game club. A VIDEO GAME CLUB! Although nothing says: "We are doing well financially!" More than a school with a planetarium. Shaker also has that.

I don't mean to imply that Shaker is a perfect high school; Money doesn't fix everything. The United States has liberally spread racism throughout our society, helping to create a performance gap between black and white students that remains regardless of the amount of cash deposited into it.

The Education Reform Glossary defines the achievement gap as "any significant and persistent disparity in academic achievement or educational achievement between different groups of students, such as white and minority students, for example, or students from lower-income households highs and lows. "The same achievement gap that black students deal with in Shaw, black students with Shaker; It is just a deepening gap in the school with fewer resources.

And for those of you who read this and say, "Why do my taxes have to pay for public schools? I don't even have children," consider these questions from veteran Shaw High School teacher Monique Davis.

"If we don't educate our younger generation, what does that generation become?" she told me during the filming of "United Shades of America". "Because if you don't have an education, what do you do to earn an income? What do you do for housing? What do you do to maintain a life?"

It seems to me that we should not have this disparity for the millions of students enrolled in public schools across the country. If parents want to fund their children's local institution, that's fine, but that shouldn't make the difference between having a good school and a bad one, and definitely not in the midst of a pandemic.