Moscow, Russia – Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin is among the 10 people killed in a private jet crash near Moscow, according to reports. The plane crashed on August 23, 2023, and the bodies of eight people were found at the crash site. The cause of the crash is still under investigation. Prigozhin, known as “Putin’s Chef,” was a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

He was under US sanctions for his alleged role in election interference in 2016. The other passengers on the plane have not been identified yet.