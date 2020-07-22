Wait, are we * still * trying to buy Greenland?

So…
"Denmark is a very special country with incredible people, but based on Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen's comments that she would have no interest in discussing the Greenland purchase, I will postpone our scheduled meeting for two weeks to another time."
And that was, presumably, that. Except maybe not!
Because, again, all Pompeo needed to say when asked about the Greenland purchase today is "no". He did not say that.
Why? Well, I don't think the United States is about to strike a secret real estate deal to acquire Greenland. But I do think that Pompeo has built his success within the Trump administration by never crossing the president. And Pompeo probably knows that Trump would still like to buy Greenland, even if it's not for sale, so he deviates when asked a direct question about the United States' intentions towards the island.
Point: In an administration that has produced many strange stories, this is still the strangest.