Wait, are we * still * trying to buy Greenland?

Here's the thing: The easiest answer for Pompeo here is "No, we are not trying to buy Greenland from Denmark." Because, well, Denmark was not very interested in the original idea that the United States wanted to buy an island that they did not intend to put on the market.

And after learning that the Danes did not want to sell, Trump abruptly canceled a planned trip to Denmark. Trump tweeted

"Denmark is a very special country with incredible people, but based on Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen's comments that she would have no interest in discussing the Greenland purchase, I will postpone our scheduled meeting for two weeks to another time."

And that was, presumably, that. Except maybe not!

Because, again, all Pompeo needed to say when asked about the Greenland purchase today is "no". He did not say that.

Why? Well, I don't think the United States is about to strike a secret real estate deal to acquire Greenland. But I do think that Pompeo has built his success within the Trump administration by never crossing the president. And Pompeo probably knows that Trump would still like to buy Greenland, even if it's not for sale, so he deviates when asked a direct question about the United States' intentions towards the island.