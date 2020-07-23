Waitress surprised by customer's big tip after returning to work in emotional video

Paying it forward.

A waitress in Granger, Indiana surprised another waitress with a giant tip this week.

Katie Taylor recently returned to her server job at The Pub after being out of a job for months.

During her shift, another waitress, Heather Hotrum, stopped by and sat in Taylor's section, raising a $ 35 bill. The woman tipped her $ 330 in cash.

In a video shared on social media about Hotrum's generous gift, Taylor is seen in disbelief as Hotrum counts the cash. Taylor begins to cry as Hotrum continues and explains that she has been in need of new shoes.

Touched by the incredible gift, Taylor told the local WNDU outlet that she plans to help others who have been struggling.

“Be the most understanding, kind, and generous person you can be because everyone is fighting; and if you're in a position to help others, feel free to do it, "Taylor said.

The big tip was part of the "Venmo Challenge," a social media trend that assigns people to raise money and then use it to leave generous tips for their waiters.

“Thank you to those who donated (you know who you are) to this special cause! Servers work hard for dollars. She was an amazing waitress! Hotrum wrote in the description of the sweet video.

“Thanks Larry Freislinger for recommending the place! I am definitely very glad to have helped Katie and those who helped too! "she concluded.

The Pub also shared the video, thanking the customer for his big heart.

“One of our employees, Katie, received a special thank you gift from an amazing client yesterday. Just a little reminder to be good to others and return when you can! Thank you Heather for stopping by The Pub to spread some joy, "the restaurant wrote on Facebook.