Waitrose eggs hatch in ducklings after incubation





Charli Lello, 29, decided to incubate Clarence Court's duck eggs while suspended from her job as an assistant retail manager due to the coronavirus.

"I came up with the idea for a video that appeared on my Facebook account of someone who was incubating quail eggs," he told CNN.

"That was my original plan, but while I was at Waitrose I saw the duck eggs and thought they might work, too. Mom and I had briefly talked about getting some ducks after closing anyway.

"A part of me thought it would never work, none of the quail eggs developed, but after 6 days in the incubator I checked the duck eggs and was able to see the veins and a very small wavy embryo. Then the excitement started."