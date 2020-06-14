Waitrose eggs hatch in ducklings after incubation

"I came up with the idea for a video that appeared on my Facebook account of someone who was incubating quail eggs," he told CNN.
"That was my original plan, but while I was at Waitrose I saw the duck eggs and thought they might work, too. Mom and I had briefly talked about getting some ducks after closing anyway.
"A part of me thought it would never work, none of the quail eggs developed, but after 6 days in the incubator I checked the duck eggs and was able to see the veins and a very small wavy embryo. Then the excitement started."
"I spent the entire two days that Beep was plotting glued to my incubator. Fortunately, I had friends at the end of the phone to keep me calm. He was a lonely chick for two days, so I had to take a small sling out of a hat and wear it until Peep hatched. Meep joined a week later. "
Lello, who also has chickens, plans to keep the ducklings at his home in Hertfordshire, North London, until they are fully feathered, and then move them to live outside with their chickens.
She said it was "a great feeling," but anyone who wants to do the same should do their research and make sure they have the proper setup and space to care for the ducks, and a backup plan.
Waitrose said in a statement sent to CNN that only on "rare" occasions would an egg sold in its supermarkets be fertilized.
The high-end supermarket said that because it was "notoriously difficult to identify the sex of white feathered ducks that lay eggs," males sometimes stayed with groups of females, and there were also rare cases where a wild duck ( female) encountered a farm Drake (male).
He said that without incubation, fertilized eggs "are completely indistinguishable from normal eggs" when eaten.
Clarence Court said in a statement provided to CNN that its eggs traveled from the farm to the packing center and to the supermarket depot for storage, so "it is a feat of very slim chance that a duckling was born."
"Duck egg production is a very small industry, and the separation of males from females is entirely dependent on the skill of very few skilled people."
Unlike commercial laying hens, for example, laying ducks are all white feathered and similar in size when grown. "Most dragons can be seen by a small curl on the tail feathers, although not all dragons have this visual marker.
"Our ducks are kept in small flocks with access to the outdoors every day. In this outdoor environment, although rare, our ducks can attract the attention of wild dragons. Therefore, although it is very unusual for males and females come into contact with each other, it is not impossible. "