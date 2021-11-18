Walker is an American TV show. It is about a US ranger. The show is called Walker, Texas Ranger because it was on for the 1990s. The series was ordered straight to series in 2020. Jared Padalecki, who stars on Supernatural, will play the title role.

What is the release date of Walker Season 2 (Part 2)?

The Walker season 2 (part 2) is coming to America on Thursday, January 27, 2022. It is 2 months until you can watch this tv series on The CW.

What is the plot of Walker Season 2 (Part 2)?

Walker centers on a widower and father of two. He was undercover for two years and then he came back to Austin, but his work is not over. He tries to have a better relationship with his kids and He also talks to conservative people. And he makes friends with his new partner, who was one of the first women in Texas Rangers’ history. But he becomes more and more suspicious about what happened to his wife before she died.

Who will be starring in Walker Season 2 (Part 2)?

Main Cast:

Jared Padalecki as Cordell Walker, A Texas Ranger just came back from a long undercover job. He is now home.

Lindsey Morgan as Micki Ramirez (seasons 1–2[5]), Cordell’s new partner in the Texas Rangers is the state of Texas.

Molly Hagan is Abeline Walker, Cordell and Liam’s mom.

Keegan Allen as Liam Walker, Cordell has a brother who is an assistant DA for the city of Austin.

Violet Brinson is Stella Walker, Cordell’s 16-year-old daughter.

Kale Culley as August Walker, Cordell’s son is 14 years old.

Coby Bell as Captain Larry James, Cordell’s former partner turned boss.

Jeff Pierre and Trey Barnett, Micki’s boyfriend are in the army. He is a doctor.

Mitch Pileggi as Bonham Walker, Cordell, and Liam’s dad is their father.

Odette Annable as Geraldine “Geri” Broussard (season 2; recurring, season 1), An old friend of Walker and Emily who is a bartender.

What about the Recurring Cast?

Genevieve Padalecki is Emily Walker, Cordell’s late wife, and Stella and August’s late mother.

Matt Barr is Hoyt Rawlins, Cordell’s best friend, and Geri’s long-time on and off boyfriend.

Alex Landi as Bret, Liam’s girlfriend.

Gabriela Flores as Isabel “Bel” Muñoz, Stella’s best friend is from a family of people who are not citizens.

Jeffrey Nordling as Stan Morrison, The person in charge of the Texas DPS who killed Emily

Madelyn Kientz as Ruby, August’s friend

Mandy McMillian as Connie Richards, A receptionist, and a hacker work for the Texas DPS.

Gavin Casalegno as Trevor Strand, Clint’s son befriends a girl named Stella.

Austin Nichols as Clint West, The man who used to be the leader of the Rodeo Kings operation and was convicted for this.

Joe Perez as Carlos Mendoza, A murderer who killed Emily Walker.

Dave Annable as Dan Miller (season 2), A man married into the Davidson family. The Davidsons are longtime rivals of the Walkers.

What is the rating of episodes of Walker Season 2?

Ep1. They Started It rating is 8.7

Ep2. The One Who Got Away rating is 8.7

Ep3. Barn Burner rating is 8.4

What about the awards?

Winner of IMDbPro Top 200 Most Popular TV Titles 2020-2021