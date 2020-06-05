Walking Dead’s Season 10 Finale Story Details Revealed By Director

The Walking Dead Director Greg Nicotero reveals new details of the story about the end of season 10 and promises that the jaws of fans will drop. The final episode of The Walking Dead Season 10 was supposed to air on April 12, but it ended up being delayed because the coronavirus pandemic impacted post-production work. Fans have eagerly awaited the news of a new air date, but AMC has yet to name one. Also, it's unclear when season 11 of the beloved zombie show will begin production, according to star Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

The Walking Dead Season 10 ended with "The Tower" on April 5. In the closing moments of the episode, Beta (Ryan Hurst) led a horde of walkers towards the abandoned hospital tower where various characters are hiding. Those inside the tower include Negan (Morgan), Judith (Cailey Fleming) and Father Gabriel (Seth Gilliam). Clearly, there's a pretty big confrontation on the way, one that Daryl Dixon actor Norman Reedus joked is like a game of Thrones-level of battle. Between that and the other lingering threads of the plot, fans are desperate to see this latest episode.

While talking to FANDOM, Nicotero promoted The Walking DeadThe end of the season by revealing some details of the story. First, however, he insisted that the episode is "one of my favorite episodes of the season"He praised showrunner Angela Kang for her work on the finale and promised that the episode will continue right where the last one ended. As for what the episode will focus on, Nicotero revealed."There are a lot of character stories that are (addressed): You get a little bit of information here, here, here, and you want to end that chapter and start the next chapter in the ending. We tackled many things with Daryl, many things with Negan, many things with Beta, many things with Carol"

It further increases the excitement of fans for the Living Dead The end of Season 10 is the return of Maggie (Lauren Cohan) for the first time since the beginning of Season 9. Earlier in Season 10, Michonne (Danai Gurira) left the series, so having Maggie back was good news for the public. Nicotero did not reveal much about the circumstances of Maggie's reappearance, but gave one last tantalizing provocation saying, "I think it has already been revealed that Maggie's comeback is in the final, and it makes us so good for season 11 that it's kind of heartbreaking for me not to be able to talk about it. Because the last two minutes from the end, people's jaws are going to drop"

One thing Nicotero didn't say is exactly when the end of Season 1 will air, only it will be later this year. There is a possibility that AMC is waiting to run when production The Walking Dead Season 11 will begin before they set a date. However, since the pandemic has made many things uncertain when it comes to the entertainment industry and film and television productions, it could be a while before that happens. This means that fans will only have to be patient for a little longer, which could be difficult considering all the teasing that Nicotero gave about the next episode.

