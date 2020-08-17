wall-street-braces-for-an-unpredictable-us-election

A version of this story first appeared in CNN Business’ Before the Bell newsletter. Not a subscriber? You can sign up right here.

London (CNN Business) Investors are bracing for a rocky campaign season that’s poised to weigh on markets just as they approach pre-pandemic highs.

What’s happening: As the Democratic National Convention kicks off, Wall Street strategists generally agree that the health of the economy, the path the pandemic takes and the viability of a vaccine are most significant to the trajectory of markets.

But they’re still getting peppered with questions from clients about the impact of the race between former Vice President Joe Biden and President Donald Trump, and many see the election as a key risk to the outlook.

“The US elections will likely be associated with a spike in volatility, as there is still a lot of uncertainty regarding the turn in fiscal, tax and trade policies contingent on the outcome of the election and its impact on asset prices,” Bank of America’s Claudio Irigoyen and David Hauner said in a recent research note.

The scene: Prediction markets, which are used to place low-stakes bets on the outcomes of political events, have been assigning better odds to a Biden victory.