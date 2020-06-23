Wall Street Journal Editorial Board: Democrats Pushing Tight Blocks Run in Most States with Highest Unemployment Rates

The Labor Department on Friday reported unemployment rates in May for all 50 states, and the news is more than usual variation. Some state economies are recovering much faster than others, and the worst performers tend to be those that have imposed the most severe blockages.

The national unemployment rate was 13.3 percent in May, but 10 states still have unemployment rates above 15 percent. From top to bottom, they are: Nevada (25.3 percent), Hawaii (22.6 percent), Michigan (21.2 percent), California, Rhode Island and Massachusetts (16.3 percent), Delaware (15.8 percent), Illinois and New Jersey (15.2 percent) and Washington state (15.1 percent).

The economies of Nevada and Hawaii are highly dependent on tourism that has been affected by the pandemic. But all of these 10 states have had some of the strictest locks. The Michigan rate is especially surprising compared to the lowest rates in Wisconsin (12 percent) and Indiana (12.3 percent, up from 17.5 percent in one month). New York, the state most affected by the virus, had an unemployment rate of 14.5 percent in May, slightly less than 15.3 percent the previous month.

Nine of the 10 states with the highest unemployment rate are run by Democrats, who have tended to demand that the economy remain blocked and, in some cases, still resist opening up. An exception is Colorado, where Democratic Governor Jared Polis was one of the first to reopen. His decision is paying off as Colorado's unemployment rate in May fell to 10.2 percent from 12.2 percent in April.

