Wall Street Journal Editorial Board: These Pages Won't Fade Under Pressure to Cancel Culture

This week we were pleased with the large amount of reader support after some 280 of our Wall Street Journal colleagues signed (and someone leaked) a letter to our editor criticizing the opinion pages. But support has often been mixed with concerns that the letter may change our principles and content. At that point, tranquility is in order.

In the spirit of collegiality, we will not respond in kind to letter signers. Your anxieties are not our responsibility in any case. Signatories inform News editors or other parts of the business, and News and Opinion departments operate with separate staff and editors. Both report to editor Almar Latour. This separation allows us to search for stories and inform readers with independent judgment.

It was probably inevitable that the wave of progressive cancellation culture would hit the Journal, as it has at almost any other cultural, commercial, academic, and journalistic institution. But we are not the New York Times. Most Journal reporters try to cover the news fairly and in-between, and our opinion pages offer an alternative to the uniform progressive views that dominate almost all of today's media.

As long as our owners allow us the privilege to do so, opinion pages will continue to publish contributors who express their opinions within the tradition of vigorous and reasoned speech. And these columns will continue to promote the principles of free people and free markets, which are more important than ever in what is a culture of increasing conformity and progressive intolerance.

