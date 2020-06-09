Wall Street Journal: Trump came close to firing Esper due to dispute over protest response







Officials told the Journal that allies and advisers on Capitol Hill dissuaded Trump from the move after he asked for his opinion on the disagreement. Esper, some of the officials said, had made his own preparations to resign, including preparing a resignation letter, but attendees convinced him not to go ahead.

The revelations highlight the shaky ground Esper has been in since he declared last week that active duty troops should be used in a law enforcement role only as a last resort.

Speaking from the podium in the Pentagon meeting room, Esper noted that "we are not in one of those situations now," distancing himself from Trump's threat to deploy the army to enforce order.

"The option of using active duty forces in a law enforcement role should only be used as a last resort, and only in the most urgent and serious situations. We are not in one of those situations now. I do not support invoking the Law on Insurrection, "he told reporters, referring to a 1807 law that allows a president to deploy the United States Army to suppress civil disorder.

CNN previously reported that Esper's comments went wrong at the White House, where his position was already seen as tenuous, several people familiar with the matter said. In a briefing last week, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany did not directly respond if Trump still trusted Esper and said, "Right now, Secretary Esper is still Secretary Esper." "Regarding whether the president has confidence, I would say that if he loses confidence in Secretary Esper, I am sure everyone will be the first to know," McEnany said during the press conference. "If the president loses faith, we will all learn about that in the future," he added. The tension came after defense officials told CNN that there was deep and growing discomfort among some at the Pentagon, even before Trump announced that he was ready to deploy active duty forces if local leaders failed to escalate. enforcement efforts. As tear gas floated in the air in Lafayette Square, in front of the White House, Trump announced from the Rose Garden that if state or municipal leaders refused to "take the necessary steps to defend the life and property of their residents, "he would invoke the Law of Insurrection. The threat sparked an unprecedented revolt by the elite corps of former military leaders, including Defense Secretary James Mattis, who said in a statement that Trump "is the first president in my life who is not trying to unite the American people, not even pretend try it. " "Instead, it is trying to divide us. We are witnessing the consequences of three years of this deliberate effort. We are witnessing the consequences of three years without mature leadership."

