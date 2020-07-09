Walmart +, a competitor to Amazon Prime, will launch soon







The retailer plans to introduce Walmart + in July, a $ 98-a-year service that includes same-day delivery, fuel discounts and other benefits, according to Recode. The introduction of the service has been delayed since spring due to the pandemic and it is unclear if it will initially be launched nationwide.

If Walmart + enjoys only a fraction of the success of Amazon Prime, Walmart should be satisfied. Amazon recently said it has 150 million subscribers who pay $ 119 a year. Prime includes expedited shipping, entertainment streaming, same-day grocery delivery and early access to deals.

"Prime membership continues to improve for customers year after year. And customers are responding: More people joined Prime this quarter than ever before," Chief Executive Jeff Bezos said in January.