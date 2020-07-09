Walmart +, a competitor to Amazon Prime, will launch soon

The retailer plans to introduce Walmart + in July, a $ 98-a-year service that includes same-day delivery, fuel discounts and other benefits, according to Recode. The introduction of the service has been delayed since spring due to the pandemic and it is unclear if it will initially be launched nationwide.
If Walmart + enjoys only a fraction of the success of Amazon Prime, Walmart should be satisfied. Amazon recently said it has 150 million subscribers who pay $ 119 a year. Prime includes expedited shipping, entertainment streaming, same-day grocery delivery and early access to deals.
"Prime membership continues to improve for customers year after year. And customers are responding: More people joined Prime this quarter than ever before," Chief Executive Jeff Bezos said in January.
Walmart has already been experimenting with fast deliveries, including one-day options in Phoenix, Las Vegas, and parts of California. More than 220,000 items, including pet food, diapers, paper towels, and laundry detergent, qualify for the service that launched in May 2019. Customers must spend at least $ 35 to receive next-day shipping.
Grocery options will also reportedly be included in Walmart + to take ownership of Amazon's Whole Foods. Recode said Walmart will give subscribers unlimited same-day grocery delivery and reserved delivery spaces. Both companies struggled with the growing demand for groceries during the pandemic when people started buying panic.
Walmart has nearly 3,300 store pickup points, and more than 1,850 stores offered same-day grocery delivery.
"We experienced unprecedented demand in categories such as paper products, surface cleaners and staple foods," Walmart CEO Doug McMillon said in the company's earnings call in May. "For many of these items, we sold in two to three hours what we normally sell in two to three days."