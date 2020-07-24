Walmart and Others Will Continue to Serve Customers Who Refuse to Wear Masks, Despite New Rules

There is no federal mandate to wear a mask, and many state and local governments have not required wearing it. This has forced retailers to navigate a patchwork system and has left them in the position of having to create their own policies.

"Many retailers feel that they have to act as some governors have not," said Melissa Murdock, a spokeswoman for the Retail Industry Leaders Association, which represents companies like Walmart, Target, Walgreens and others. The group wrote to the National Association of Governors on July 6, saying that public officials should issue uniform mask mandates in all 50 states.

Labor advocates and retailers agree that store employees should not be the ones to impose the use of masks. But it is not clear who will fill the void.

Critics say that makes the new wave of retailers' mask requirements toothless.

"Both security and management must tell people to wear a face mask to be seen. It is no different than wearing shoes or a shirt," said Stuart Appelbaum, president of the Union of Retailers, Wholesalers and Department Stores. If the companies "don't require customers to wear a mask inside their store, then they never had a requirement. All they had was a PR stunt."

Violent incidents

Anti-maskers have caused violent incidents in stores, restaurants, and other businesses about the requirements for using them. A security guard at a Family Dollar store in Michigan was shot dead in May after he told a customer to wear a mask. In recent weeks, videos of confrontations between angry customers and employees at Costco ( COST ) , objective ( TGT ) and other stores on these rules have gone viral.

Companies want to avoid such incidents.

Walmart, the nation's largest retailer, said it would locate employees it calls health ambassadors at store entrances to remind shoppers of mask compliance upon entering.

But a short training video for health ambassadors makes it clear that there are limits to the job. If a customer refuses to wear a mask, health ambassadors are instructed to let the employee enter the store and notify management "so they can determine the next steps."

When speaking about Walmart ambassadors and management, a member of management is instructed to ask if the customer would like a courtesy mask. If the customer refuses, "let them continue shopping," the talking points say. The video tells ambassadors to never physically engage with a customer or to block their entrance to the store.

"With each requirement, exceptions have been put in place to avoid escalating the situation and putting our associates in jeopardy," said a Walmart representative. "Our goal is to prevent associates from physically confronting each other in stores."

Walmart is also adding signs on the policies, which exempt young children and people who cannot wear masks due to health conditions or religious beliefs, and announces them through the store's loudspeaker.

Lowe & # 39; s home improvement chain says it also added signs in its stores, asking customers to wear masks for everyone's safety. It also provides free skins to customers who need them.

"We will not ask our associates to put their safety at risk by confronting customers for wearing masks," said a Lowe & # 39; s representative.

In fact, a Home Depot spokesperson compared the company's mask requirement to its store robbery policy, where employees are told not to block entry or chase a customer. "It is too dangerous to deny entry by force or physically."

Meanwhile, CVS said it will "request cooperation (from customers)" with the mask policy. "In the event of default (the store) will streamline your transaction and provide you with other options for your future needs," such as delivery and delivery, "said a company representative.

Retailers internationally are also doing similar calculations.

Facial masks in stores also became mandatory in the UK on Friday. People can be fined £ 100 ($ 127.48) for not using one, with some exceptions for medical conditions. Major retailers have said they will encourage customers to wear masks, but will not enforce the law themselves. That means that people without masks will continue to be cared for.

Asda, the British supermarket chain Walmart put up for sale this week, said it would "strongly encourage" customers to cover their faces and have masks available to buy in front of stores. London's luxury department store Harrods said the government's exemption list means staff should be "attentive and respectful" when asking customers to wear masks. Swedish furniture maker IKEA, which has 22 stores in the UK, said it would proactively encourage the use of masks, but that the government has asked the police to be in charge of law enforcement.

"While the police will be responsible for the implementation of this policy, the final responsibility lies with customers who must ensure that they cover their faces when entering stores," said Tom Ironside, director of business and regulation for the British Consortium of Retailers.

& # 39; Makes complete business sense & # 39;

In recent weeks, the companies changed their own policies on the masks in response to the coronaviruses that hit the country and reported cases in many southern and western states.

"This was the right time to implement the requirement in our stores" to stop the spread of the coronavirus and protect workers and customers, the Walmart spokesperson said. "Our requirement will result in many more people wearing masks than ever before."

Companies, public health experts and retail consultants say the growing public acceptance of the masks helped fuel these policy changes.

Retailers want to point out to customers that stores are safe to buy, and requiring skins can help them do just that, said Chris Walton, a former Target executive and now CEO of retail blog Omni Talk.

Leslie Dach, a former executive vice president of corporate affairs and government relations for Walmart, said "Walmart's decision makes complete business sense."

"Customers want to shop where they feel safe," he added. "Getting customers to wear masks protects employees and protects customers."

The chains also made policy changes after more cities, counties, and states required masks in public spaces. Walmart, for example, said 65% of its more than 5,000 stores in the US and Sam & # 39; s Clubs were in areas where there is a government mandate to cover their faces. Target said the number of its more than 1,800 stores was around 80%.

About 85% of Home Depot stores were under requirements due to state mandates, and the company "wanted it to be consistent across the board," said the Home Depot spokesperson.

Some retailers have increased the hiring of private security guards to help spread the fighting over the masks.

Companies also have different policies on whether to call the police. CVS and Home Depot said they would not call the police if a customer did not wear a mask in an area where the use of a mask is mandatory. However, the Home Depot representative said, "If a customer becomes combative or habitually refuses to comply, we will take additional steps to prevent them from entering our stores."

A Walmart spokesperson said "while we try to find solutions for customers who do not wear face covers, from time to time we need to call the police for assistance in those areas" if customers become belligerent.

Meegan Holland, a spokeswoman for the Michigan Retail Association, said, "We would love for the police to be more part of the compliance function, but that has not happened."

—CNN Business & # 39; Eoin McSweeney contributed to this article.