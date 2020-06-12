Walmart ends practice of enclosing black hair care products sold at their tores

The country's largest retailer announced the new policy on Wednesday, a few days after a black woman in Montbello, Colorado shared a video
on social media showing the different ways that your local Walmart (WMT)
displays black hair care products and all other hair care products.
In the video, conventional shampoos and conditioners commonly used by white people are found on open shelves, while products designed for black people's hair are stored in closed plastic boxes.
"The white privilege also extends to hair care products, apparently, at Walmart," the woman says in the video. "There are black and brown people everywhere. The message is clear: we don't trust you."
The differential treatment for ethnic products sold in Walmart stores has been raised
in social networks
by Walmart customers several times in the past few years. He was also the subject of a discrimination lawsuit against Walmart that was withdrawn last year, in which the plaintiffs argued that storing black products in security cases meant black people were more likely to shoplift.
In its announcement, Walmart said it will stop storing multicultural hair and beauty care products in security cases, but noted that most of its stores never did it in the first place.
"We are sensitive to the problem and understand the concerns raised by our customers and community members and have made the decision to discontinue the placement of multicultural hair and beauty care products, a practice-in-practice in approximately a dozen of our 4,700 stores across the country – in closed cases, "the company said in a statement.
Walmart said the cases were launched to deter shoplifters, and that the company does not tolerate discrimination.
The news comes during a period of rapid policy change among major companies that have expressed solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement. Protests and riots have occurred around the world following the police murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis last month.
On Thursday, Microsoft said it would stop selling facial recognition technology to US police departments. USA After similar announcements made by Amazon and IBM. On Wednesday, NASCAR banned the Confederate flag from being displayed at its events.