Walmart ends practice of enclosing black hair care products sold at their tores

Walmart ( WMT ) displays black hair care products and all other hair care products. The country's largest retailer announced the new policy on Wednesday, a few days after a black woman in Montbello, Colorado shared a video on social media showing the different ways that your localdisplays black hair care products and all other hair care products.

In the video, conventional shampoos and conditioners commonly used by white people are found on open shelves, while products designed for black people's hair are stored in closed plastic boxes.

"The white privilege also extends to hair care products, apparently, at Walmart," the woman says in the video. "There are black and brown people everywhere. The message is clear: we don't trust you."

The differential treatment for ethnic products sold in Walmart stores has been raised in social networks by Walmart customers several times in the past few years. He was also the subject of a discrimination lawsuit against Walmart that was withdrawn last year, in which the plaintiffs argued that storing black products in security cases meant black people were more likely to shoplift.