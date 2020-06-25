Walmart Faces Violent Reaction Over "All Live Matter" and "Irish Live Matter" T-Shirts

The reaction erupted on social media, where users criticized the world's largest retailer for allegedly "mocking" the Black Lives Matter movement, which has come to symbolize a call to action against racism and police killings of black people in U.S.

Since then, "Black Lives Matter" has become a rallying cry, most recently by protesters across the country and around the world following the murder of George Floyd by law enforcement in Minneapolis in June. .

Walmart.com and Walmart Canada sell the shirts online.

In a comment to CBC, Walmart Canada said it "opposes any form of racism or discrimination." "We promote listening, trying to understand and accept individual differences. Today, our third-party marketplace has a number of elements with variations on the phrase" life matters. "We will continue to review those articles to ensure compliance with our terms and conditions."

As of Thursday afternoon, "All Lives Matter" shirts were no longer visible on the Walmart Canada website.

Walmart ( WMT ) He said in an email that his online marketplace includes third-party sellers who must pass a review based on a number of criteria before the sale of items on Walmart.com is approved.

These include: ensuring that the products they sell comply with all generally accepted laws, regulations, legal requirements and industry standards. Walmart said sellers cannot post illegal or prohibited products.

Still, third-party vendors have already gotten Walmart in trouble. In December, Walmart Canada apologized for making a Christmas sweater available with an apparent drug reference.

And in 2017, the company apologized for an offensive insult used by an outside vendor on a list of products on its website.