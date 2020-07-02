Walmart is converting 160 retail parking lots into self-service theaters

A veterinary technician vaccinates Cohiba, Sasha Cardenti's dog, at a self-service clinic in Mission Viejo, California, on June 23.
People watch a presentation of "Trolls World Tour" at the Four Brothers Drive-In Cinema in Amenia, New York on May 15.
From left to right, Minister Ismael Fletcher, Monsignor José Emilio Cummins and Minister Eva Pilar García wait in front of a parish in San Juan, Puerto Rico, during a communion by car on March 21.
The Rev. Scott Holmer offers a confessional to drive on March 20 in the parking lot of St. Edward the Confessor Catholic Church in Bowie, Maryland. Holmer sits 6 feet away from the cars when people stop to talk to him.
Castle Rock Brewery staff members in Nottingham, England operate a drive-thru beer station on April 4.
The antelope antelope and camel are fed by zoo director Markus Koechling at Safariland Stukenbrock, a zoo in Schloss Holte-Stukenbrock, Germany, on April 21. Safariland Stukenbrock is the first zoo in Germany to be reopened with special permission. It offers a car safari for some of its outdoor venues.
City employee Tatiana Fernandez distributes unemployment forms outside the John F. Kennedy Library in Hialeah, Florida on April 7.
Cars sit in a newly opened drive-in cinema in Dortmund, Germany, on April 17. It is in front of an old blast furnace.
Landon Phillips, dressed as the Easter Bunny, and Boston Phillips, dressed as a girl, greet cars in Newton, Massachusetts, during a photo shoot at StoryHeights Church on April 11.
A health worker collects a man's blood sample for a coronavirus antibody test in Tangerang, Indonesia, on May 4.
Pastor Hans-Günter Sorge has custody during an Easter car service in Hildesheim, Germany, on April 12.
Staff member Lauren Byrne receives orders at The Brock Inn in County Dublin, Ireland on April 25. The inn arranged a shuttle service to provide breakfast, lunch, and dinner.
Amanda González writes "drive-thru is open!" at the window of a Taco Bell restaurant in Miami on April 7.