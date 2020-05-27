Walmart partners with ThredUp in reselling women's and children's fashion

Walmart



Walmart is bringing one of the biggest names in second-hand clothing sales to its site, marking the first entry for the world's largest retailer of fashion resale.

Starting Tuesday, ThredUp will be a retailer at Walmart.com, offering a selection of nearly 750,000 used women's and children's apparel and accessories from brands like Nike, Carter, Michael Kors and Calvin Klein. (ThredUp does not sell men's clothing).

ThredUp's catalog comes from clothes shipped by people looking to clean out their closets and earn a few bucks in the process. The company, which competes with other resale fashion sites like Poshmark and The RealReal, takes photos and lists the items on its site. Then, like a typical consignment store, divide the profits with the clothing owners.

While Walmart isn't known for high-end fashion, it has already been selling used luxury watches and handbags on its site through independent merchants. In-store selection remains fundamentally essential.

The partnership could be beneficial to both retailers, with Walmart gaining another partner known for its independent retailer market, and ThredUp gaining exposure to Walmart's growing online store. Walmart became the second largest e-commerce site in the United States this year, beating eBay, although it still lags far behind Amazon online. Meanwhile, Amazon announced a new clothing and accessories store with Vogue last week to support a handful of designers during the pandemic.

Bringing ThredUp clothes to the Walmart site could attract new customers willing to try reselling and shipping, as the weak economy should force more families to find ways to save money.

The deal also offers another example of Walmart's different approach online. Amazon and eBay have open markets, allowing big and small sellers to list items. Meanwhile, Walmart has a closed market, which means it examines all the independent sellers on its site, making its selection smaller than its competitors, but potentially reducing issues like counterfeiting and counterfeiting. Amazon and eBay say they have robust operations to fend off such problems.

Customers shopping at ThredUp at Walmart.com can get free shipping on orders over $ 35 and free returns at Walmart stores or at ThredUp, which are better deals than what ThredUp offers on their site. ThredUp includes a restocking fee for returns and a flat rate shipping fee of $ 5.99 for your sales.

Walmart did not disclose the financial details of its partnership agreement with ThredUp.