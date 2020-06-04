Walmart removes firearms and ammunition from some stores amid protests across the country

Floyd, a 46-year-old unarmed black man, died last week at the hands of police in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Protests erupted across the United States, demanding justice for Floyd and an end to police brutality.

Many businesses, including major retailers like Target, were damaged or looted during the riots. Cities around the The United States has imposed a curfew in an attempt to avoid violent protests.

"As a responsible seller of hunting and sports firearms, we have temporarily removed firearms and ammunition from the sales floor in some stores as a precaution," Walmart said in a statement to CNN.

Walmart does not sell firearms or ammunition in many of the areas that have experienced problems due to the looting, but the retailer took preventative measures with the protests still ongoing.